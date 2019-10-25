Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027 - Focus on Enhancing LSHF Cable's Performance Characteristics

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type; Insulation Material; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe low smoke halogen free cable market accounted for US$ 952.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2,162.0 Mn in 2027.

The potential damages associated with halogenated cable materials in hazardous locations boost the necessity for halogen free cables. The stringent fire compliances and regulations have been driving the adoptions of LSHF cable, which in turn is flourishing the low smoke halogen free cable market growth.



Moreover, the growing need for robust cable infrastructure in the interiors of buildings owing to rise in urbanization is expected to boost the low smoke halogen free cable market. Majority of the advanced and developing economies have laid down stringent fire regulations regarding the construction of new buildings in order to ensure safety for occupants.



Countries such as North America, Australia, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and India have laid down stringent regulations. Also, the concerned authorities have laid down heavy punishments in case of violence of the codes. Virtually every building, process, service, design, and installation is affected by NFPA's codes and standards. These codes and standards, reflect changing industry needs and evolving technologies, supported by research and development, and practical experience. The mandate of such rules and regulations have been driving the adoptions of low smoke halogen free cable market.



The low smoke halogen free cable market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries. Moreover, the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the low smoke halogen free cable market.



For instance, The European government witnesses a massive growth in the construction industry. To continue with this, the European Union (EU) has formulated the Construction Product Regulation (CPR). The regulation proposed by the EU is laid to control the limits of dangerous substances in materials which are used during construction. This regulation is applied to all products which are to be fixed permanently in the construction. In respect to cables, the regulation applies to telecommunication, power, and control cables. Moreover, now, it has become a mandate for all the installed cables to comply with the CPR regulation



The APAC low smoke halogen free cable market by application segment is dominated by the others segment in the year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance showcasing a substantial growth rate in the forecast period. Low smoke halogen free cable market by application is segmented by rail cars, aircraft, ships, and others. Further, other applications include construction, data center, and energy. The others segment led the low smoke halogen free cable market owing to the factors such as rising construction of various infrastructures across the globe, the proliferation of data communication, increase in regulatory requirements, and adoption of LSZH cables in the nuclear industry. Further, the expected construction of new nuclear plants in the upcoming years will support the implementation of low smoke halogen free cable. This is anticipated to provide opportunities for the market to grow in the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Potential damages associated with halogenated cable materials in hazardous locations boost the necessity for halogen free cables

5.1.2 Mandate of stringent fire compliances and regulations have been driving the adoptions of LSHF cable

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High implementation cost and low efficacy in open spaces

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing need for robust cable infrastructure in the interiors of buildings owing to rise in urbanization

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Focus on enhancing LSHF cable's performance characteristics

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Screened

7.4 Non-screened



8. Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Analysis - By Insulation Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Breakdown, By Insulation Material, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Polypropylene (PP)

8.4 Polyethylene (PE)

8.5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)



9. Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Rail Cars

9.4 Aircraft

9.5 Ship



10. Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market - Country Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development



12. Company Profiles



