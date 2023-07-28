Europe Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2023-2027: Retailers are Trimming the Value of their Loyalty Points to Aid Margin Growth Amid the Economic Downturn

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Europe is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to reach US$42,270.6 million in 2023, with an annual increase of 12.4%.

Over the past years, the region has experienced a steady rise in loyalty program adoption, driven by the impact of inflation on disposable incomes, leading consumers to seek enhanced value through reward programs. The United Kingdom, in particular, has seen a surge in the use of retailer vouchers and coupons, influencing shopping decisions for approximately 56% of Brits.

As we move into 2023, the adoption of loyalty and reward programs is expected to continue growing across Europe, serving as a response to inflation and the escalating cost of living.

Retailers are also adjusting their loyalty point values to maintain their margins and bottom line in the current macroeconomic climate. With a CAGR of 11.9% anticipated during 2023-2027, the loyalty market is set to expand further, reaching US$66,276.7 million by 2027.



Retailers are trimming the value of their loyalty points to aid margin growth amid the economic downturn



In response to the current macroeconomic environment, many retailers are making changes to their loyalty and reward programs to support margin and bottom-line growth across Europe.

In March 2023, Boots, one of the leading health and beauty retailers in the United Kingdom, announced changes to its loyalty program. Under the revamped scheme, the firm has trimmed down the value of loyalty points. However, the retailer is offering more instant discounts, thereby enabling customers to cope with the soaring cost of living.

Starting May 2023, the firm will offer 3p worth of points on every pound spent on qualifying goods instead of the current 4p. The firm also revealed that the revamped program will offer more of its own-brand products.

From the short to medium-term perspective, more retailers in Europe are projected to adopt the same strategy to improve their margins and profitability growth amid the current macroeconomic environment.



Firms are launching innovative payment solutions for loyalty program members in France



Amid the growing competition in the online shopping and loyalty program space, more and more firms are innovating with their services and product offerings to retain members and drive growth.

In December 2022, Rakuten France, one of the leading e-commerce marketplaces, announced the launch of a new integrated payment solution, Club R Pay. Notably, Club R Pay facilitates purchases for over 12 million members of the Club R Pay loyalty program on more than 2,000 sites.

To launch the payment solution, Rakuten France entered into a strategic collaboration with Mastercard and Marqeta. The new solution is expected to drive more revenue for partner brands and will also enable shoppers to pool their rewards.

The publisher expects more such strategic collaborations from the short to medium-term perspective, thereby driving innovation in the customer loyalty and reward programs industry in Europe. This will keep supporting the growth of the market in Europe over the next three to four years.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope

Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of loyalty programs. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

Analytics and AI Driven

Normal CRM

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

Software

Services

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g06hb9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets