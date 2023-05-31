Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $900 Million by 2028 at a 2.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the manual cleaning mops market in Europe. The revenue generated from the sale of manual cleaning mops is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Europe manual cleaning mops, including the Europe manual cleaning mops market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present manual cleaning mops market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

MARKET DEFINITION

A manual cleaning mop is a tool connected with a sponge or loose strings through a handle. Mops are used to clean floors and walls, etc. They help remove dust and dirt. Different types of materials are used to make a mop head, such as microfiber, sponge, cotton, etc. Several types of manual cleaning mops are available in the market. As in many countries of Europe, dust mites cause allergic diseases, so people prefer to clean the floor daily and maintain hygiene. The awareness about maintaining hygiene has increased in Europe during the Covid-19 pandemic and is still growing across the region.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Europe manual cleaning mops market was valued at $756.80 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $900.12 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.93% during the forecast period.

manual cleaning mops market was valued at in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.93% during the forecast period. As some parts of Spain , France , Italy , and other countries face the water shortage issue, the vendors can grab the attention by offering new innovative manual cleaning mops to save water. - Technological innovations include advancements in product types and material types such as microfiber and continuous improvements in mop handles & wringer/buckets for removing water quickly. Many companies offer mops to absorb dirt & debris easily and reduce the time required for cleaning the floors.

, , , and other countries face the water shortage issue, the vendors can grab the attention by offering new innovative manual cleaning mops to save water. - Technological innovations include advancements in product types and material types such as microfiber and continuous improvements in mop handles & wringer/buckets for removing water quickly. Many companies offer mops to absorb dirt & debris easily and reduce the time required for cleaning the floors. The microfiber mops can absorb debris & water easily and clean the surface within less time than others. Due to the growing shortage of laborers in many European countries, the demand for microfiber mops is increasing to complete the cleaning work within less time. Thus, the vendors can launch new innovative products to save the time required for cleaning.

Among all manual cleaning mops segments, the online store distribution channel segment of mops has witnessed significant growth with a CAGR of 4.01% as a growing e-commerce sector across the region.

Procter & Gamble, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, LLC, and Bona AB are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as TTS CLEANING S.R.L, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Vale Mill (Rochdale) Limited, FILMOP INTERNATIONAL SRL, and others are the other prominent players in the market with a substantial presence.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Usage Segmentation

Wet Mops

Dry Mops- Product Segmentation

Looped-end Mops

Flat Mops

Cut-end Mops

Sponge Mops

Spray Mops- End-User Segmentation

Residential

Commercial

Industrial- Distribution Channel Segmentation

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Institutions

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1: Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Developments

Chapter - 2: Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market Segmentation Data

Usage Market Insights (2022-2028; $Million)

Wet Mops

Dry Mops

Product Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

Looped-end Mops

Flat Mops

Cut-end Mops

Sponge Mops

Spray Mops

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Institutions

CES Europe : Projected Revenue of Manual Cleaning Mops Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

: Projected Revenue of Manual Cleaning Mops Market (2022-2028; $Millions) Europe 5: Projected Revenue of Manual Cleaning Mops Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

5: Projected Revenue of Manual Cleaning Mops Market (2022-2028; $Millions) Nordic Region: Projected Revenue of Manual Cleaning Mops Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

Chapter - 3: Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market Prospects & Opportunities

Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market Drivers

Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market Trends

Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market Constraints

Chapter - 4: Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Industry Overview

Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Competitive Landscape

Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Key Players

Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Key Company Profiles

Chapter - 5: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Bona AB

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Rubbermaid Commercial Products, LLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

Astral Hygiene Ltd

Atlas Graham Furgale

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.

DPL Group

FILMOP INTERNAT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9nld7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets