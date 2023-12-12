Europe Metal Stamping Market Report 2023: A $31.76 Billion Industry in 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Metal Stamping Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Metal Stamping Market exhibited substantial growth, with a market value of $ 31.76 billion in 2022

This sector involves manufacturing metal components through processes such as Blanking, Embossing, bending, etc. Factors like industrial demand, automotive manufacturing, and advancements in manufacturing technologies influence the market's dynamics. Prominent players in the industry frequently focus on innovation and technological improvements to capitalize on the thriving European metal stamping market.

The European Metal Stamping Market is critical to the region's manufacturing landscape. It involves the process of cutting, bending, and shaping metal sheets to produce a wide range of components used in various industries. The automotive sector dominates the demand, followed by aerospace, electronics, and consumer goods.

Several factors fuel the market's growth. Rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has increased the adoption of metal-stamped components in the automotive sector. European governments' initiatives to promote sustainable manufacturing practices and green technologies also significantly shape the market. Gestamp, one of the key vendors, works continuously on developing lighter vehicles.

Advanced stamping techniques, such as hot stamping, cold stamping, and high-strength steel stamping, are gaining prominence in the European market. These technologies enable high-speed production, reduced material wastage, and enhanced product quality. Furthermore, integrating automation and robotics in stamping processes improves efficiency, lowers production costs, and ensures consistent output.

In Jan 2023, Andritz Kaiser, one of the key vendors, launched ECOmode for HCL acid regeneration plants. ECOmode is designed to optimize the process. It saves 25% energy, increases the capacity of existing plants, and makes smaller carbon footprints. This was used for new installations and also for existing plants. This may not have a direct impact on the Europe Metal Stamping Market. Still, Competitors across industries may feel pressure to adopt similar eco-friendly practices to improve their processes, reduce energy consumption, and minimize their carbon footprint.

In Jan 2023, Magna International, one of the key vendors, launched its Etelligent command that can provide performance, safety, convenience, and range for all electrified platforms from mid to full and plug-in hybrids to purely battery electric vehicles. This could impact the European Metal Stamping Market's competitors by setting new standards for performance, safety, convenience, and range in electrified platforms. Competitors may need to innovate and enhance their offerings to remain competitive and meet evolving customer expectations.

In May 2023, Diehl Metall, one of the key vendors, launched a Virtual Showroom with new designs and features. The application offers an innovative way to explore products and technologies interactively and virtually via browser. This launch could impact the European Metal Stamping Market's competitors by raising the bar for interactive product exploration and customer engagement. Competitors may need to develop their virtual solutions to showcase products and technologies.

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • Magna International
  • Gestamp
  • Diehl Metall
  • CIE Automotive
  • ANDRITZ Kaiser

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Caparo
  • Farguell Group
  • Sertec
  • Feintool International
  • MAN Group
  • AIDA Engineering
  • Dimeco
  • KRAMSKI
  • Feinwerktechnik hago
  • Brandauer
  • The Rencol Group
  • Berger Gruppe
  • Bustampsa
  • SpringField Pressings
  • Clamason Industries

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Press Type (Revenue)

  • Mechanical
  • Hydraulic
  • Servo-Mechanical
  • Others

Material Type (Revenue)

  • Steel
  • Copper
  • Aluminum
  • Others

Process Type (Revenue)

  • Blanking
  • Embossing
  • Blending
  • Coining
  • Flanging
  • Others

End-users (Revenue)

  • Automotive
  • Industrial machinery
  • Electronics & Electricals
  • Medical devices
  • Aerospace
  • Telecommunication
  • Construction
  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Europe Metal Stamping Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

