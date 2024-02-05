Europe Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2024 and 2032 with AMS, B. Braun, Medtronic, Richard Wolf, Spineart Spearheading Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe minimally invasive spine technologies market was valued at $691.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $2,116.5 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.84% 

The market for minimally invasive spine technologies is anticipated to experience growth due to the increasing preference for surgical procedures that involve minimal invasion in the spine. Additionally, practitioners' growing awareness regarding the importance of simulation, training, and ongoing medical education is expected to contribute to this upward trend.

The Europe Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by the increasing favoritism toward less invasive spinal procedures and heightened awareness among practitioners regarding simulation, training, and continuous medical education.

Advancements in medical technologies are enabling novel approaches to spinal interventions that involve reduced invasiveness, providing patients with benefits such as shorter recovery times, diminished postoperative pain, and minimized tissue damage. The market is responding to a growing incidence of spine-related disorders and an expanding aging population.

With a focus on enhancing patient outcomes and curbing healthcare costs, the adoption of minimally invasive spine technologies in Europe is poised for ongoing expansion. This trend is reshaping the landscape of spinal interventions and contributing to the overall improvement of healthcare delivery in the region.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy

The Europe minimally invasive spine technologies market has seen major developments by key players operating in the market, such as partnerships, collaborations and business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and funding activities. The favored strategy for the companies has been new offerings in the minimally invasive spine technologies market.

Competitive Strategy

 Key players in the Europe minimally invasive spine technologies market analyzed and profiled in the study involve players that offer surgical systems, instruments, and systems. Moreover, a detailed market share analysis of the players operating in the Europe minimally invasive spine technologies market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscap

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The featured companies have been meticulously chosen, drawing insights from primary experts and thorough evaluations of company coverage, product offerings, and market presence.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

  • AMS Group
  • B. Braun SE
  • Medtronic plc
  • Richard Wolf GmbH
  • Spineart

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

1 Markets
1.1 Global Market Outlook
1.1.1 Market Overview
1.1.2 Product Definition
1.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria
1.1.4 Key Findings
1.1.5 Assumptions and Limitations
1.1.6 Market Growth Scenario
1.1.6.1 Realistic Growth Scenario
1.1.6.2 Optimistic Growth Scenario
1.1.6.3 Pessimistic Growth Scenario
1.2 Industry Outlook
1.2.1 Key Trends
1.2.2 Opportunity Assessment
1.2.3 Patent Analysis
1.2.3.1 Awaited Technological Developments
1.2.3.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)
1.2.3.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)
1.2.4 Product Benchmarking
1.2.5 Clinical Trials
1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies
1.3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Phase
1.3.2 During COVID-19
1.3.3 Post-COVID-19 Phase
1.3.3.1 Impact on Demand and Supply
1.3.3.2 Impact on Competitive Landscape
1.3.3.3 Impact on Company Revenue
1.4 Business Dynamics
1.4.1 Impact Analysis
1.4.2 Business Drivers
1.4.2.1 Increasing Incidences and Prevalence of Spinal Disorders
1.4.2.2 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries
1.4.2.3 Technological Advancement in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgical Procedures
1.4.3 Business Restraints
1.4.3.1 Lack of Well-Established Landscape for Reimbursement for Minimally Invasive Spinal Procedures
1.4.3.2 Factors Hindering the Implementation of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries
1.4.3.2.1 High Cost of Capital Equipment Purchases and Disposables
1.4.3.2.2 Lack of Training Leading to Shortage of Skilled Professionals
1.4.4 Business Opportunities
1.4.4.1 Augmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
1.4.4.2 Leveraging Synergies to Diversify Business Portfolio

2 Europe
2.1 Europe Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market
2.1.1 Regulatory Framework
2.1.1.1 Spinal Classification EU MDR Model Proposed by Team NB
2.1.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
2.1.3 Market Dynamics
2.1.3.1 Impact Analysis
2.1.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.1.4.1 Europe Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market (by Country)
2.1.4.1.1 Germany
2.1.4.1.1.1 Market Dynamics
2.1.4.1.1.2 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.4.1.2 U.K.
2.1.4.1.3 France
2.1.4.1.4 Italy
2.1.4.1.5 Spain
2.1.4.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

3 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Landscape
3.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments
3.1.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Activities
3.1.1.2 New Offerings
3.1.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
3.1.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions
3.2 Company Profiles
3.2.1 Company Overview
3.2.2 Role Played in the Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market
3.2.3 Analyst Perspective

