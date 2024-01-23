Europe Missile Tracking Systems Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2033: Emerging Hypersonic Armament Capabilities and Replacement of Legacy Systems

The "Europe Missile Tracking Systems Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe missile tracking systems market is projected to reach $35.26 billion by 2033 from $21.34 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The journey of missile tracking systems' evolution unfolds as a fascinating narrative of technological advancements, propelled by the imperative for precision and effectiveness in contemporary warfare. In World War II, radar technology brought about a revolutionary shift in detecting and tracking approaching enemy aircraft. As scientists and engineers recognized radar's potential for tracking not only airplanes but also missiles, it marked the inception of early missile tracking systems.

However, these initial systems were rudimentary compared to today's sophisticated technology. Throughout the Cold War, there was a significant evolution in missile tracking systems, driven by the global competition between superpowers to develop more potent and accurate solutions in response to the escalating threat posed by intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), subsonic and supersonic missiles, and the latest entrant, hypersonic missiles. This era saw the establishment of advanced missile-tracking radar networks like the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System (BMEWS) and its Soviet counterpart, capable of detecting and tracking ICBMs across vast distances. Subsequent integration of satellite-based systems, GPS sensors, and infrared sensors further enhanced missile tracking capabilities, enabling more precise detection and interception of missiles.

The European Missile Tracking Systems Market is experiencing a dynamic shift due to geopolitical tensions and ongoing advancements in missile technology. Recognizing the crucial role of robust missile tracking systems for regional security, there is an increased demand for advanced solutions capable of precisely detecting, tracking, and intercepting missiles.

European nations are heavily investing in cutting-edge technologies such as radar systems, infrared sensors, and satellite-based tracking to enhance their missile defense capabilities. Prioritizing factors like interoperability, scalability, and cyber resilience is advised when selecting missile tracking systems. Collaborative efforts among European countries and industry stakeholders are crucial for an efficient defense against emerging missile threats. Staying informed about technological advancements and regulatory changes is essential for navigating the evolving landscape of the European Missile Tracking Systems Market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

  • Target Acquisition
  • Air Defense
  • Space Domain Awareness
  • Early Warning Capabilities

Segmentation by Platform

  • Space-Based Missile Tracking Systems
  • Ground-Based Missile Tracking Systems
  • Naval-Based Missile Tracking Systems
  • Airborne-Based Missile Tracking Systems

Segmentation by Country

  • U.K.
  • Germany
  • France
  • Russia
  • Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The following companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights gathered from primary experts.

  • Thales
  • Leonardo S.p.A.
  • BAE Systems
  • Weibel Scientific A/S

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Missile Tracking Systems Market: Overview
1.1.2 Evolving Missile Tracking Technologies in the Defense Industry
1.1.3 On-going and Upcoming Programs
1.1.3.1 Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS)
1.1.3.2 Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA)
1.1.4 Future Technological Trends
1.1.4.1 Artificial Intelligence
1.1.4.2 Over-the-Horizon Radar
1.1.5 Comparative Analysis of Different Platforms
1.1.5.1 Ground-based Missile Tracking Systems
1.1.5.2 Naval-based Missile Tracking Systems
1.1.6 Value Chain Analysis
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Geopolitical Conflicts and Tensions
1.2.1.2 Emerging Hypersonic Armament Capabilities
1.2.1.3 Replacement of Legacy Systems
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Advancements in Stealth Technologies
1.2.2.2 Complex Sensor Integration
1.2.2.3 Efficient Data Transmission
1.2.3 Business Opportunities
1.2.3.1 AI and ML Integration
1.2.3.2 Directed Energy Weapons
1.3 Business Strategies
1.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts
1.3.2 Market Developments

2 Region
2.1 Missile Tracking Systems Market (by Region)

3 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
3.1 Market Share Analysis
3.2 Company Profiles

  • Thales
  • Leonardo
  • BAE Systems
  • Weibel Scientific
  • ASELSAN

4 Growth Opportunities and Recommendations
4.1 Growth Opportunities
4.1.1 Growth Opportunity: Adoption of 3D Printing in Systems Manufacturing
4.1.2 Growth Opportunity: Enhanced Missile Tracking Capabilities with IoT Integration

