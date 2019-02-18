Europe Mobile Travel Booking Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Mobile Travel Booking Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The travel booking payments through mobile in Europe is expected to record a CAGR of 9.0% to reach US$ 56,300.9 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in travel industry increased at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2018-2025.

This is a bundled offering, combining 10 countries. This report provides a comprehensive view on travel booking through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Europe. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of travel booking done through mobile payment.

Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 25+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

- Online Flight Bookings

- Online Bus & Train Bookings

- Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

- Online Domestic Flight Bookings

- Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings

- Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

- Online International Flight Bookings

- Online International Bus & Train Bookings

- Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings

Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services.



Country Covered:

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Italy

Norway

Poland

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Travel Booking Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Europe .

. Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy in travel industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Europe .

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



4 Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



5 Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



18 Further Reading





