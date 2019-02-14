Europe Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Report 2019: Retail Spending, Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Europe is expected to record a CAGR of 10.0% to reach US$ 1,472,422.0 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2018-2025.

This is a bundled offering, combining 10 countries. This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Europe. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) per country across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Europe.

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies

Provides market share by key players in value terms.

Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:

SMS/USSD

NFC

Code Based

Web Based

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Europe .

. Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Europe .

1 About this Report



2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



18 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



19 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



20 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



21 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



22 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



23 Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



24 Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



25 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



26 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



27 Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



28 International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



29 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



30 Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



32 Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



33 Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



34 Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



35 P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



