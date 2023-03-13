Europe Monkeypox Testing Market Analysis Report 2023-2025: Increasing Product Launches, Vendor Collaborations, PCR Technology Advances Bodes well for the Sector

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Monkeypox Testing Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe monkeypox testing market was valued at USD 18,330.00 thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 56.10 thousand by 2025.

Syndromic tests for monkeypox detection are expected to witness strong growth because they can distinguish monkeypox from other harmful diseases, allowing for easier treatment.

On 25th May 2022, Roche and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol announced that they had developed a unique LightMix Modular Virus kit that simultaneously detects orthopoxvirus and offers information on whether an MPXV is present or not, including all MPXV from both the West African and Central African forms of the virus.

Rapid tests in the Europe monkeypox testing market are also expected to witness strong growth due to their rapid results and increasing consumer preference. Demand for MPXV testing kits is expected to decline during the forecast as the cases can be seen declining due to increased surveillance, contact tracing, and increasing vaccination across Europe. Increasing cases and testing are driving the growth of the Europe monkeypox testing market. The growing development of PCR kits as a standard gold method for monkeypox virus detection is propelling the growth of the market in the country.

Also, increasing collaborations among In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) companies to develop and launch new monkeypox test kits is driving market growth. Surprisingly, the ease in medical device regulation only specific for monkeypox encouraged the IVD companies to bring new testing kits into the market and commercialize it, with PCR kits being the gold standard method.

Confirmation of MPXV infection is based on nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT), which uses conventional or real-time PCR to detect unique viral DNA sequences and is widely used as a standard method to detect MPXV.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

The growing product launches of lateral flow assay kits are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Europe monkeypox testing market growth. Lateral flow assay is presently not preferred for monkeypox detection in the region because it may give false positive and negative results and because of its high cost.

A number of rapid antibody and antigen test kits has been developed. Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology, a China-based biomedical company, offers CE-certified rapid antibody and antigen tests at USD 1,253 and USD 438, respectively. In contrast, its MPXV Detection Kit (RT-PCR) costs around USD 144 with 24 tests, which means about USD 6 for each test.

By Type

The growing surveillance, contact tracing, and vaccine doses across the region are expected to impede market growth by a greater margin. However, it is unclear how much vaccine administrations have contributed to the slowdown in case numbers, and it is also unclear how long vaccine effects will last. In July 2022, the European Commission approved the MPX preventative vaccine, recommended by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

By End-User

Bavarian Nordic, a global leader in smallpox vaccines, has been a long-term supplier of the Imvanex vaccine to the US Government and has already supplied the vaccine in the European Union (EU) to many different, often unnamed, European countries. Bavarian Nordic is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing human vaccines. Imvanex vaccine has been authorized to protect adults from MPX disease in the EU since 22nd July 2022.



Since the time of vaccine approval, the region has been ramping up to supply vaccine doses to every country dealing with the highest number of cases. Vaccine administration and contact tracing have rapidly increased in Spain, the second country after the US, with the highest number of confirmed cases since June 2022. On 20th October 2022, National Health Service (NHS) launched a new online vaccine site finder to make it easy for eligible people to vaccinate.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

In 2022, EU-5 accounted for the largest share of 77.71% in the Europe monkeypox testing market. In EU-5, Spain accounts for the highest revenue share, followed by France, UK, Germany, and Italy, which can be attributed to increasing cases, and increased testing. More than 98% of cases are identified in men who have sex with men in EU-5. The Netherlands is vaccinating high-risk people against MPX using two doses of the Imvanex smallpox vaccine. Until 3rd August 2022, 1,976 people in the Netherlands received a preventive vaccination against the MPXV.



In Berlin, Germany, vaccinations against the viral infection had begun in mid-July. In July, The Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko) recommended this for certain groups and people who have had close contact with infected persons. It sees an increased risk of infection, particularly among men who have same-sex sexual contact with changing partners.

According to the Senate Department for Health, demand for the MPX vaccine is very high in Berlin; however, the vaccine is still in very short supply. The shortage in vaccine supply has increased the chances of spreading MPX, which implicitly increases the possibilities of the Europe monkeypox testing market growth.

However, in the future, the growing number of vaccinations for monkeypox may hinder the growth of the MPX testing market. In addition, as the currently authorized vaccine, Imvanex is not authorized for children and pregnant women, the growth of MPX testing still holds growth opportunities during the forecast period. Also, an increase in risky behavior may cause a resurgence of the virus that may keep the opportunity for MPX testing market demand.

Increasing activities among vendors are driving the Europe monkeypox testing market growth, including the following:

In July 2022 , ELITechGroup, a France -based privately held manufacturer and distributor of IVD equipment, strategically partnered with Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies for monkeypox virus testing across Europe .

, ELITechGroup, a -based privately held manufacturer and distributor of IVD equipment, strategically partnered with Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies for monkeypox virus testing across . In June 2022 , Eurobio Scientific launched a CE-marked monkeypox screening test available for hospital use in France .

, Eurobio Scientific launched a CE-marked monkeypox screening test available for hospital use in . On 8th June 2022 , altona Diagnostics, a medical diagnostic company headquartered in Germany , announced the launch of the RealStar Zoonotic Orthopoxvirus PCR Kit 1.0, a real-time RT-PCR based reagent system for the detection of zoonotic (non-variola) Orthopoxvirus species-specific DNA - including MPVX DNA of the Central and West African strains.

, altona Diagnostics, a medical diagnostic company headquartered in , announced the launch of the RealStar Zoonotic Orthopoxvirus PCR Kit 1.0, a real-time RT-PCR based reagent system for the detection of zoonotic (non-variola) Orthopoxvirus species-specific DNA - including MPVX DNA of the Central and West African strains. On 27th June 2022 , Cepheid collaborated with the UK-based global molecular diagnostics company BioGX and announced a partnership between the two companies to provide a PCR test for MPX that will run on the GeneXpert system.

, Cepheid collaborated with the UK-based global molecular diagnostics company BioGX and announced a partnership between the two companies to provide a PCR test for MPX that will run on the GeneXpert system. In July, the altona Diagnostics company launched another monkeypox virus detection kit, Flexstar Monkeypox virus PCR Detection Mix 1.5, for research purposes.

Bioactiva Diagnostica is another Germany -based company that offers PCR kits for monkeypox virus detection.

Vendor Landscape

Hoffmann-La Roche

Qiagen

altona Diagnostics

Autobio

Applied DNA Sciences

Aurora Biomed

bioactiva diagnostica

Beijing Hotgen Biotech

BioGX

CERTEST BIOTEC

Creative Biogene

CorDx

CLONIT

Eurobio Scientific

FireGene

GenScript

Guangzhou Pluslife Biotech

JOYSBIO ( Tianjin ) Biotechnology

) Biotechnology Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology

RayBiotech Life

Sansure Biotech

Virax Biolabs

Wondfo

Shanghai Biogerm Medical Technology

Segmentation By Region

Europe

EU-5

Spain

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe

Netherlands

Portugal

Switzerland

Nordic

Sweden

Denmark

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1 Overview



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Development of Rapid Testing Methods

9.2 Advances in PCR Technology

9.3 Vendor Collaborations



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increased Government Surveillance

10.2 Ease of Regulations for Product Approvals

10.3 Increased Product Launches



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Decline in MPX Cases

11.2 MPX Vaccine Approval & Access

11.3 False MPX Test Results



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.1.1 Insights by Type

12.1.2 Insights by End-User

12.1.3 Insights by Geography

12.2 Five Forces Analysis



13 Test Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 PCR

13.4 Lateral Flow Assays

13.5 Others



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Laboratories

14.4 Hospitals & Clinics

14.5 Others



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akc4a4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets