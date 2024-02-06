Europe MRD Testing Market Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.74 Billion by 2033 from $420 Million in 2023, Driven by Advancements and Increased Awareness

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe MRD Testing Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe MRD testing market is projected to reach $1.74 billion by 2033 from $0.42 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.19%

The MRD testing market is experiencing growth due to various factors, such as the extension of medicare coverage for MRD testing and its utilization in diagnosing solid tumors. With the rise in consumer awareness, there is a growing demand for MRD testing in recent times. Healthcare professionals and researchers are acknowledging this shift and working towards incorporating MRD testing into clinical procedures to meet patient demands.

The MRD testing market in Europe is witnessing significant growth, driven by the adoption of advanced techniques like polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and flow cytometry. This approach plays a pivotal role in the detection and quantification of residual cancer cells post-treatment.

MRD testing holds clinical importance in Europe as it enables healthcare providers to closely monitor treatment response, assess the risk of relapse, tailor personalized therapeutic strategies, and serves as a crucial endpoint in clinical trials. This proactive approach to identifying and addressing minimal residual disease empowers healthcare professionals to aim for improved treatment outcomes and enhanced patient survival rates across the European healthcare landscape. The growing recognition of MRD testing's significance is expected to drive continued expansion in this market throughout the region.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe MRD testing market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position in the MRD testing market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe MRD testing market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major residual testing-based companies and test manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe MRD testing market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Markets
1.1 Market Scope
1.1.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 MRD Testing Market: Research Methodology
1.2.2 Data Sources
1.3 Market Estimation Model
1.3.1 Criteria for Company Profiling

2 Market Overview
2.1 MRD Testing Workflow Analysis
2.2 MRD Testing: Solid Tumor vs. Hematological Malignancy
2.3 Evolution of MRD Testing
2.4 Market Footprint
2.5 Market Size and Future Growth Potential

3 Industry Insights
3.1 Legal and Regulatory Framework of MRD Tests
3.1.1 Europe
3.1.2 European Union
3.2 Supply Chain Analysis
3.2.1 For Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs)
3.2.2 For In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

4 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market (by Region), 2022-2033
4.1 Overview
4.2 Europe
4.2.1 Europe MRD Testing Market, by End User
4.2.2 Europe MRD Testing Market, by Country

5 Company Profiles
5.1 Overview
5.2 MRD Testing Ecosystem Active Players
5.3 Cergentis B.V.
5.3.1 Company Overview
5.3.2 Role of Cergentis B.V. in the MRD Testing Market
5.3.3 Analyst Perspective
5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
5.5 ICON plc

