Europe Nanotechnology Market Outlook Report 2022-2027: Lucrative Opportunities for Industry Participants to Tap the Fast-Growing Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe nanotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Nanotechnology is a rapidly growing technology with potential applications in many sectors of the European economy, namely healthcare, electronics, energy, transportation, among others. The technology is revolutionizing majorly every industry, while tremendously attracting worldwide attention.

Thus, there lies a great opportunity for industry participants to tap the fast-growing market, which would garner huge revenue on the back of commercialization of the technology.

Till 2021, the Europe nanotechnology market has shown impressive growth owing to factors, like increase in government and private sector funding for R&D, partnerships & strategic alliances between countries, and increase in demand for smaller and more powerful devices at affordable prices.

At present, the healthcare industry is one of the largest sectors in Europe where nanotechnology has made major breakthrough with its application for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases like cancer, heart ailments, diabetes, etc. Further, significant developments are also being done in other sectors like electronics, environment, and energy.

In this report, the analysts have studied the nanotechnology market on segment basis (by type, by application and by region), so as to provide an insight on the current market scenario as well as forecasts of the aforementioned segments till 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of all the major segments, taking into account the major developments taking place in the European Countries in the respective segments that will further boost the growth of the Europe nanotechnology market.

Further, the application section covers the use of nanotechnology in electronics, energy, healthcare, environment and transportation sectors; while the component section covers the segregation of nanotechnology market into nanomaterials, nanotools, and nanodevices.

Additionally, the report covers the country-level analysis of 5 major countries including Germany, France, Switzerland, UK, and Spain in terms of R&D, nanotechnology patent analysis, funding and regulations, to provide an in-depth understanding about the investments and recent research & developments done in the field of nanotechnology.

Besides, the report covers the profiles of key players like ASML, STMicroelectronics, Bruker Nano Analytics, etc. with business summary, and recent activities, providing a comprehensive outlook of the Europe nanotechnology industry.

Overall, the report provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to venture in the industry, and facilitate them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Nanotechnology - An Introduction

4. Global Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2027

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.2 By Region

5. Europe Nanotechnology Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Trends and Developments

5.1.1 Phoenix: Europe Wide Nanopharmaceuticals Infrastructure

5.1.2 Stronger Materials/Higher Strength Composites

5.1.3 Large Scale 3D Printing with Nanoscale Control

5.1.4 Nanolithography

5.1.5 Diagnosis & Treatment of Cancer

5.2 Threats

5.2.1 Nanotoxicity and biosafety of nanomaterials

5.2.2 Safety issues in the use of nanotechnology in weaponry

5.2.3 Environmental Impacts

5.2.4 Misuse and moral disputes of nanotechnology

6. Europe Nanotechnology Market Outlook to 2027

6.1 Market Segmentation

6.1.1 By Type

6.1.2 By Application

6.1.3 By Country

7. Europe Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2027, By Type

7.1 Nanomaterials

7.2 Nanotools

7.3 Nanodevices

8. Europe Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2027, By Application

8.1 Healthcare

8.2 Electronics

8.3 Environment

8.4 Energy

8.5 Transportation

9. Europe Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2027, By Country

9.1 Germany

9.1.1 Patent Analysis

9.1.2 Funding

9.1.3 Recent Research & Development

9.1.4 Regulations

9.2 France

9.2.1 Patent Analysis

9.2.2 Funding

9.2.3 Recent Research & Development

9.2.4 Regulations

9.3 United Kingdom

9.3.1 Patent Analysis

9.3.2 Funding

9.3.3 Recent Research & Development

9.3.4 Regulations

9.4 Switzerland

9.4.1 Patent Analysis

9.4.2 Funding

9.4.3 Recent Research & Development

9.4.4 Regulations

9.5 Spain

9.5.1 Patent Analysis

9.5.2 Funding

9.5.3 Recent Research & Development

9.5.4 Regulations

10. Europe Nanotechnology Regulatory Environment

11. Europe Nanotechnology Patent Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Top Nanotechnology Startups In Europe

12.2 Company Profile

12.2.1 Ablynx

12.2.2 Bruker Nano GmbH

12.2.3 ASML Holding

12.2.4 Covestro AG

12.2.5 STMicroelectronics

12.2.6 Evonik Industries AG

12.2.7 Arkema S.A.

12.2.8 IMEC

12.2.9 Malvern Panalytical

12.2.10 P2i

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oigdur

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets