Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Economic Impact and Innovations & Rising Awareness and Collaborations Fuels Adoption and Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Aug, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The European negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market is on a growth trajectory, poised to achieve a value of $880 million by 2028 from its current valuation of $590 million, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

This comprehensive report delves deep into the intricacies of the entire NPWT market in Europe, offering exhaustive insights into the shifting landscape towards the adoption of innovative products in the region.

A key factor influencing the slower uptake of NPWT products within the market is the necessity for reimbursement in certain European countries. The study encompasses a comprehensive overview of the continuous influx of new product launches by major industry players aiming to secure a larger market share. This trend is further propelled by a consistent rise in the number of individuals falling within the target population category, thereby catalyzing market expansion.

The economic implications of wound care in Europe are substantial, ranging from $6500 to $8000 per wound per year. In response, healthcare institutions are initiating multifaceted strategies and regulatory frameworks aimed at mitigating this economic burden while fostering the adoption of advanced wound care products, leading to quicker recovery times and reduced re-admissions.

Notably, awareness among wound care specialists is on the rise, leading to collaborations between specialty wound care hospitals and larger medical facilities, resulting in enhanced patient care and outcomes.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • The number of diabetics, obese patients, and patients with co-morbidities is increasing constantly in Europe. This leads to an increase in pressure ulcers and prolonged healing of wounds. The increasing target population will drive the demand for NPWT in the European market.
  • Conventional NPWT market has a higher contribution as it has a higher adoption rate among healthcare professionals. The hospitals and wound care clinics are major end-users of NPWT products and constitute for major market share
  • Improper reimbursement for the NPWT is one of the major reasons for the slower adoption of products in developed markets like Italy, France, and the UK
  • The awareness among people of wound care is very low. People prefer conventional treatments and choose not to go for advanced treatments. This is a major limitation for the adoption of NPWT treatments in Europe
  • There is a constant increase in the number of surgeries performed in European countries. Increasing access to healthcare settings is increasing the number of elective surgeries. This will increase the demand for NPWT products in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

79

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$0.59 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$0.88 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.8 %

Regions Covered

Europe

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • Smith+Nephew
  • 3M
  • Convatech

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alleva medical
  • Cardinal Health
  • Carilex
  • Deroyal
  • Genadyne
  • Haromed
  • Hartmann
  • Medela
  • Molnlycke
  • Lohmann & Rausch
  • Talley Group
  • Traiage Meditech

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

  • Conventional NPWT
  • Single Use NPWT

End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Wound Care Clinics
  • ASCs
  • Others

Wound Type

  • Chronic Wound
  • Acute Wound

Country Analysis

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0dxsn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe Lawn & Garden Watering Market Report 2023: A $1.67 Billion Market by 2028 - Market Adapts to Climate Variability and Expanding Trends

Global Impact Investing Industry Report 2023: A $253.95 Billion Market by 2030 - Crucial for Positive Social and Environmental Changes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.