Europe Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032: The Future is Bright as Market Set to Register a CAGR of 13.20%

DUBLIN , Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market was valued at $0.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.57 billion by the end of 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.20% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The growth in the next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market is expected to be driven by the increase in the prevalence of breast cancer cases, rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of breast cancer, growing focus on breast cancer biomarkers for effective screening, prognosis, and personalized treatment, and increasing partnerships and collaborations amongst market players.



The European Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market is experiencing significant growth driven by factors such as the region's early adoption of advanced medical technologies, a high prevalence of breast cancer, and a strong healthcare infrastructure.

European countries prioritize breast cancer awareness and screening, fostering the integration of innovative biomarkers and genetic testing into diagnosis. Collaborations between healthcare institutions, research organizations, and industry players further enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, contributing to improved patient outcomes.

These efforts reflect the region's commitment to addressing breast cancer challenges and are expected to sustain market growth and enhance breast cancer management in Europe.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Country

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest-of- Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Agendia Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Cancer Type

1.3 Technology

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.5 Regulatory-Approved Products



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Key Findings

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 Europe Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market (by Country)

2.1.3.1.1 Germany

2.1.3.1.2 France

2.1.3.1.3 U.K.

2.1.3.1.4 Italy

2.1.3.1.5 Spain

2.1.3.1.6 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Active Players Ecosystem

3.2 Company Profiles

Agendia Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh30js

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets