Europe Next-Generation Optical Fiber (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber) Industry Research Report 2024: A $279 Million Market by 2031 - Opportunities in Growing Investments in Defense and Security

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber): Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) (excluding U.K.) is projected to reach $279.1 million by 2031 from $34.6 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period 2022-2031

The next-generation optical fiber is expected to experience rising demand driven by increasing needs across various end-user sectors including telecommunications, information technology, medical devices, aerospace, and defense, among others.



Market Introduction



The Europe Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market, encompassing multicore and hollow core fiber technologies, is poised for significant growth. With increasing demands from telecommunications, information technology, medical devices, aerospace, and defense sectors, the market is experiencing a surge in adoption. Multicore fiber offers higher data transmission capacity, while hollow core fiber provides lower latency and improved performance.

Europe's robust technological infrastructure and ongoing investments in research and development further drive market expansion. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and collaborations between industry players and academic institutions foster innovation. With Europe positioned as a key player in the global optical fiber market, the region is expected to witness continued advancements and market leadership in next-generation optical fiber technologies.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader to understand the different next-generation optical fibers, multicore fiber, and hollow core fiber, and the various material types, glass, and plastic involved in the production of next-generation optical fibers. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Europe next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) based on the end user (telecommunication, medical, aerospace and defense, and information technology, among others). Next-generation optical fibers are gaining traction in end-user industries on the back of high-speed and large-capacity data transmission requirements and are also being used in developing high-efficiency sensors and laser products.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the Europe next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber).



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) analyzed and profiled in the study involve next-generation optical fiber manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

IXBlue

NKT Photonics A/S

RISE AB

IPT Fiber

Lumenisity

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for 5G Mobile Networks

1.1.1.2 Growing Demand in Laser and Sensing Applications

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

1.1.5 Technological Advancements in Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

1.1.6 Comparison between Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber vs Conventional Single Core Optical Fiber

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing and Data Centers

1.2.1.2 Growing Demand in Biomedical Applications

1.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Microelectronics

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Installation Cost

1.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Growing Investments in Defense and Security Industry

1.2.5.2 Rising Need for Higher-Speed and Larger-Capacity Transmission Systems (Telecom Transmission)

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in Europe

2.1.1.2 Business Drivers

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Applications

2.1.2.1 Europe Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber) (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Products

2.1.3.1 Europe Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber) (by Product Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3.2 Europe Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber) (by Material Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4 Europe (by Country)

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Italy

2.1.4.4 Spain

2.1.4.5 Rest-of-Europe (RoE)



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies, Product Type

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 IXBlue

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Role in the Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

3.2.1.2.1 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.2.2 Production Sites

3.2.1.2.3 Corporate Strategies

3.2.1.2.3.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

3.2.1.3 Analyst View

3.2.2 NKT Photonics A/S

3.2.3 IDIL Fibres Optiques

3.2.4 RISE AB

3.2.5 IPT Fiber

3.2.6 Lumenisity



4 Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ng2b0v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets