Europe Nitrile Medical Gloves Market Report 2023: A $4.19 Billion Market in 2028 - The Shift Towards Manufacturing Eco-friendly Nitrile Medical Gloves

Europe Nitrile Medical Gloves Market is forecast to reach a value of $4.19 billion in 2028 from $2.39 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%

The study considers a detailed scenario of the Europe Nitrile medical glove market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe Nitrile medical glove market in terms of both revenue and volume. Exhaustive information regarding the Europe market landscape shifting its dependency on nitrile medical gloves from Asian countries to domestic production is included.

European countries are largely interested in eco-friendly products in the market. The increasing target population is slowly increasing the consumption volume in Europe. European companies are increasing their manufacturing capacities to meet the local demand in the market.

Countries like Spain, and Italy had high "Mpox" cases and distributed vaccines to reduce the spread of the disease in the market. In addition, the "tripledemic" condition also increased the consumption of medical gloves in the market. The shift towards manufacturing eco-friendly nitrile medical gloves among key players is included in the report.

MARKET DEFINITION

Nitrile medical glove is one of the largely used PPE. It is made using a material called nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR). These are largely used by healthcare professionals for both surgeries and patient examinations.

Nitrile gloves offer a safe alternative to latex and high resistance to many chemical and pharmaceutical products. This glove provides a high level of comfort to the users, particularly tear-resistant and as protection against various puncture injuries. These positive features increased their adoption rate over the other material-made medical gloves in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The demand for eco-friendly products in the Europe market is high and will increase in the future.

market is high and will increase in the future. The demand for high-quality nitrile gloves in the market is high, with several standards ensuring manufacturers produce gloves that comply with the necessary health and safety requirements.

Non-powdered medical glove segment accounted for the largest share of the market, Majority of the countries in Europe have stopped using powdered nitrile medical gloves. However, in some of the developing countries, there is still usage of nitrile powdered gloves in Europe.

The demand for examination gloves in Europe is increasing. New healthcare settings are opening up, vaccination clinics are increasing, increasing safety standards in the countries for healthcare professionals are increasing the volume of examination gloves.

By End-users the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share. By volume, the diagnostic laboratories are expected to grow at a faster rate with 100% incremental growth.

Post-COVID-19 the demand for surgical gloves increased drastically and it is following the positive trend in the market. Increased access to surgeries from developed countries increased the volume of surgeries performed.

Key Vendors

Ansell

Hartalega

Kossan Rubber Industries

Top Glove

Other Prominent Vendors

A1 Globe

Adventa Health

Aldena Gloves

Alsace Protection

Akzenta International

B. Braun Melsungen

Bergamot Cardinal Health

Hepro

Hycare International

Intco Medical Technologies

Kanam Latex Industries

Leboo Healthcare Products

Low Derma

MOLNLYCKE

Neomedic

Phoenix Rubber Products

Pidegree Industrial

RFB Latex

Riverside Holdings

Sorimex

Semperit

Tan Sin Lian Industries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8 % Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Nitrile Medical Glove Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

Chapter 2: Nitrile Medical Glove Projected Revenue

Europe : Projected Revenue of Nitrile Medical Glove (2022-2028; $Billions)

: Projected Revenue of Nitrile Medical Glove (2022-2028; $Billions) Europe : Projected Volume of Nitrile Medical Glove (2022-2028; Billions)

Chapter 3: Nitrile Medical Glove Market Segmentation Data

Europe : Projected Revenue by Category (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

: Projected Revenue by Category (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units) Category Snapshot

Non-Powdered

Powdered

Europe : Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

: Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units) Application Snapshot

Examination

Surgical

Europe : Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units) End-user Snapshot

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

ASCs

Clinics

Others

Chapter 4: Nitrile Medical Glove Market Prospects & Opportunities

Europe Nitrile medical Glove Market Drivers

Europe Nitrile medical Glove Trends

Europe Nitrile medical Glove Constraints

Chapter 5: Europe Nitrile Medical Glove Industry Overview

Nitrile Medical Glove - Competitive Landscape

Nitrile Medical Glove - Key Players

Nitrile Medical Glove - Other Prominent Players

Chapter 6: Appendix

