NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, North America and Former Soviet Union (FSU) Gas Processing Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026

Summary

As of September 2022, North America had 1,770 active gas processing plants with a total gas processing capacity of 227,012 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd). The region's share in the global gas processing capacity is 36.8%. Europe had 95 active gas processing plants with a total gas processing capacity of 51,972 mmcfd. The region's share in the global gas processing capacity is 8.4%. Former Soviet Union had 115 active gas processing plants with a total gas processing capacity of 85,087 mmcfd. The region's share in the global gas processing capacity is 13.8%.

Scope

- Updated information on active, planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union

- Provides key details such as plant name, operator name, type, start year, process/conditioning methods and gas processing capacity for all active, planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union

- Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union for the period 2022-2026

- Latest developments and contracts related to gas processing industry in these three regions, wherever available

