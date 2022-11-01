NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, North America and Former Soviet Union (FSU) Underground Gas Storage Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06358992/?utm_source=PRN







Summary

As of September 2022, North America had 464 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 5,805 billion cubic feet (bcf). The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 37.3%. Europe had 151 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 4,257 bcf. The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 27.3%. The Former Soviet Union had 49 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 3,479 bcf. The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 22.3%.



Scope

- Updated information on active, planned, and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe, and the Former Soviet Union

- Provides key details such as site name, operator name, type, start year, total storage capacity, working gas capacity, and maximum withdrawal rate for all active, planned, and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe, and the Former Soviet Union

- Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe, and the Former Soviet Union for the period 2022-2026

- Latest developments and contracts related to the underground gas storage industry in these three regions, wherever available



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on active, planned, and announced gas storage sites in North America, Europe, and the Former Soviet Union

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the underground gas storage industry

- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

- Assess your competitor's key gas storage sites portfolio



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06358992/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker