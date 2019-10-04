Europe Nurse $764 Mn Call Systems Market to 2027 - Technological Advancement in the Nurse Call Systems
Oct 04, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Nurse Call Systems Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Equipment; Technology; Application; End User and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nurse call systems market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 334.7 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 764.2 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.
The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due technological advancement. The advancement in the technology has led to upgrade the nurse call systems from the basic models that use to notify with red light alerts and few coded button and bells. The advancements has led to use mobile and real-time technology that has improved the communication gaps and has resulted efficient tracking of the patients.
The advancement has enabled in streamlining, customizing communication among the patients, nursing staff and caregivers to enhance patient satisfaction and improve quality of care. For instance, with so many variable processes taking place throughout the hospital, a Real-Time Location System (RTLS) identifies the location of clinical staff members throughout the facility and integrates with your nurse call system to improve workflow, patient response times, automate records, and keep staff safe.
The global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems. In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment. Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.4% during 2019 to 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Europe Nurse Call Systems Market - Key Takeaways
3. Europe Nurse Call Systems Market - Market Landscape
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Pest Analysis
4. Europe Nurse Call Systems Market- Key Market Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Population Moving To Assisted Living Facilities (ALF)
4.1.2 Technological Advancement In The Nurse Call Systems
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Installation of Nurse Call Systems
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Dementia Cases
4.5 Impact analysis
5. Nurse Call Systems Market - Europe Analysis
5.1 Europe Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis
5.2 Market Positioning
5.3 Performance Of Key Players
6. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis and forecasts to 2027 - Equipment
6.1 Overview
6.2 Equipment market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)
6.3 Integrated Communication Systems Market
6.4 Button systems Market
6.5 Mobile Systems Market
6.6 Intercom Systems Market
7. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis - By Technology
7.1 Overview
7.2 Nurse call systems market share by technology 2018 & 2027 (%)
7.3 Wired Systems
7.4 Wireless Systems market
8. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Nurse Call Systems Market Share, By Application 2018 & 2027 (%)
8.3 Emergency Medical Alarms Market
8.4 Wanderer Control Market
8.5 Workflow support Market
8.6 Others Market
9. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis - By End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Nurse call Systems market share, By end user 2018 & 2027 (%)
9.3 Hospitals Market
9.4 Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers Market
9.5 Clinics Market
9.6 Others Market
10. Europe Nurse Call Systems Market
11. Nurse Call Systems Market - Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Comparative Company Analysis
11.3 Growth Strategies done by the companies in the Market, (%)
11.4 Organic Developments
11.5 Inorganic developments
12. Nurse Call Systems Market-Key Company Profiles
- Ascom
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Siemens AG
- AzureHealthcare
- Intercall Systems Inc.
- SCHRACK SECONET AG
- STANLEY Healthcare
- Critical Alert Systems.
- Hill-Rom Services Inc.
- Rauland-Borg Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2yncp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article