Europe Oil and Gas Project Analytics Report 2023-2027: 494 Projects to Commence Operations - Development Stage, Capacity and Cost of 147 Upstream, 227 Midstream, 46 Refinery, & 74 Petrochemicals

Europe is expected to witness 494 projects to commence operations during the period 2023-2027. Out of these, upstream projects would be 147, midstream would be the highest with 227 projects, with refinery and petrochemicals at 46 and 74, respectively.



Scope

Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in Europe with start years up to 2027

Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in Europe, wherever available

Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced projects in Europe across the oil and gas value chain

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Europe oil and gas industry

Facilitate decision-making based on strong oil and gas projects data

Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers

Key Topics Covered:



Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Europe

Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Overview of Projects Data

Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Type

Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Stage

Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Key Countries

Country Specific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook

UK

Norway

Poland

Italy

Germany

Netherlands

Romania

Greece

Croatia

Denmark

Serbia

Belgium

Hungary

Bulgaria

France

Spain

Finland

Slovakia

Sweden

Albania

Cyprus

Portugal

North Macedonia

Austria

Ireland

Czech Republic

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Slovenia

Montenegro

