Europe Oil and Gas Project Analytics Report 2023-2027: 494 Projects to Commence Operations - Development Stage, Capacity and Cost of 147 Upstream, 227 Midstream, 46 Refinery, & 74 Petrochemicals

Feb 27, 2023, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Oil and Gas Projects Analytics and Forecast by Project Type, Sector, Countries, Development Stage, Capacity and Cost, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe is expected to witness 494 projects to commence operations during the period 2023-2027. Out of these, upstream projects would be 147, midstream would be the highest with 227 projects, with refinery and petrochemicals at 46 and 74, respectively.
Scope
- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in Europe with start years up to 2027
- Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level
- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in Europe, wherever available
- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced projects in Europe across the oil and gas value chain
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Europe oil and gas industry
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong oil and gas projects data
- Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers
Key Topics Covered:
Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Europe
- Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Overview of Projects Data
- Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Sector
- Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Type
- Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Stage
- Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Key Countries
Country Specific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook
- UK
- Norway
- Poland
- Italy
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Romania
- Greece
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Serbia
- Belgium
- Hungary
- Bulgaria
- France
- Spain
- Finland
- Slovakia
- Sweden
- Albania
- Cyprus
- Portugal
- North Macedonia
- Austria
- Ireland
- Czech Republic
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Slovenia
- Montenegro
