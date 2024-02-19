Europe Oil and Gas Projects Outlook Report 2024: Focus on United Kingdom, Norway, Poland, Italy, and Germany

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Oil and Gas Projects Outlook - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers updated information on planned and announced oil and gas projects in Europe, with start years up to 2027. It provides a comprehensive breakdown of projects by sector, project type, and project stage at both regional and country levels.

Europe is expected to witness 494 projects to commence operations during the period 2023-2027. Out of these, upstream projects would be 147, midstream would be the highest with 227 projects, with refinery and petrochemicals at 46 and 74, respectively.

Key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost are included for planned and announced projects in Europe, wherever available. Additionally, the report offers insights into EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, where applicable.

By accessing the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced projects in Europe across the oil and gas value chain, stakeholders can identify growth segments and opportunities within the industry. The data provided facilitates informed decision-making based on robust oil and gas project data, allowing stakeholders to assess key project data of competitors and peers effectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Europe

Oil and Gas Projects in Europe by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in Europe by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in Europe by Project Stage

Oil and Gas Projects in Europe by Key Countries

by Key Countries European Projects Outlook - Development Stage, Capacity, and Project Cost Details

European Projects Outlook - Projects Contractor Details

2. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - UK

Oil and Gas Projects in the UK by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in the UK by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in the UK by Project Stage

3. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Norway

Oil and Gas Projects in Norway by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in Norway by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in Norway by Project Stage

4. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Poland

Oil and Gas Projects in Poland by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in Poland by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in Poland by Project Stage

5. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Italy

Oil and Gas Projects in Italy by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in Italy by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in Italy by Project Stage

6. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Germany

Oil and Gas Projects in Germany by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in Germany by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in Germany by Project Stage

7. Appendix

