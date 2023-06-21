Europe Online Food Delivery Markets, Size, & Forecast Report 2023: A $184.44 Billion Market by 2028 - Virtual Order Management and Placement have Revolutionized Delivery Services

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Online Food Delivery Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Online Food Delivery Market in is expected to grow and reach a value of US$ 184.44 Billion by 2028

The emergence of online food delivery (OFD) services has transformed the food and beverage industry into a billion-dollar business. This new wave in Europe's food and beverage industry is replacing traditional dining out and take-out with online meal ordering. The rise of internet meal delivery services can be attributed to the changing preferences of urban consumers.



European food delivery market is expected to experience a significant growth rate with a double-digit CAGR of 11.56% from 2022 to 2028



Despite the food industry's massive value in billions of dollars, the delivery sector makes up only a small fraction of this total. Online meal ordering has become a new norm for consumers, replacing traditional take-out and dining out experiences. Numerous meal delivery companies operate in Europe, with many of them providing online food delivery services.

The rise of internet meal delivery services can be attributed to the evolving needs of metropolitan customers, who use food delivery services primarily for the convenience of having quick and easy meals after a long day at work.



Food delivery services have become a popular solution for consumers who want to avoid the hassle of meal planning and preparation, whether they are cooking at home, dining out, or picking up food from a restaurant to eat elsewhere. These services have had a significant impact on customer behavior. As a result, the European online food delivery market has experienced substantial growth, reaching a market size of USD 95.69 billion in 2022.



Online Grocery ordering has gained popularity in recent years, with smartphones and internet connections playing a significant role in market growth



The online food delivery industry in Europe is divided into two main segments: grocery delivery and meal delivery. The impact of online food delivery on the grocery delivery sector is already evident. In the quick commerce space, over 10 companies operate in Europe, with similar business models.

Pure quick commerce players, including Getir, Gorillas, Flink, and Zapp, have received substantial investments to expand their operations and appear to have an advantage in the market. Aggregators such as Just Eat or Uber Eats can also compete by incorporating dark stores into their existing operations.



Europe Online food delivery is rapidly changing as new platforms compete for markets and customers. While these platforms attract significant investment and high valuations, they have also made food delivery more convenient and expanded the variety of options available for delivery.

Initially, consumers could place orders through third-party platforms, or 'aggregators,' such as Just Eat and Takeaway.com, which charged a fee to present restaurant menus and take orders. More recently, marketplaces like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Glovo have emerged, allowing restaurants without their own delivery staff to offer delivery services by paying a fee to access a network of couriers.



Virtual Order Management and Placement have revolutionized delivery services in Europe due to the remarkable growth in the Food Industry



The Food Delivery industry in Europe is categorized based on platforms, namely websites and applications. With the increasing digital transformation and lower costs of mobile devices, mobile applications have become prevalent in the market, providing customers with lower-cost and less laborious dining options while minimizing physical contact.

As a result, the rise of mobile apps is expected to have a significant impact on the market for online meal delivery services. The growth of the food delivery segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones, coupled with technological advancements such as the 4G and 5G networks. In addition, many restaurants offer discounts to customers who order food using mobile applications.



Rising Consumer Awareness of digital payments is fueling the adoption of online payment methods



The online payment method signifies dominance in the food delivery market in Europe. With technological advancements, online payments have become safer, more secure, and more convenient for customers, leading to their increased popularity in the market. The speed, security, ease of use, reduced transaction costs, and time efficiency provided by online payments contribute to the growth of this segment.

The expansion of the Europe food delivery market for online payments is also driven by increased access to net banking and digital facilities provided by public and private players.

Furthermore, the availability of multiple discounts and offers associated with online payments is expected to drive the adoption of this payment method.



Demand for online food ordering has been increasing rapidly in the UK as people have busy schedules and not have time to cook or go out to eat Europe's Food Delivery Market is divided into several countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Russia. In the UK, online food ordering is rapidly changing the local food market as more meal companies and restaurant owners turn to online platforms to boost sales.

Popular apps such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo have gained significant attention and become widespread across the country. This shift towards online ordering provides restaurant owners with new opportunities to increase sales without being limited by geographic location.



Food delivery services in Russia have gained immense popularity in the past few years, particularly in affluent urban areas like Moscow and Saint Petersburg. The demand for such services is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. The growing acceptance of online food delivery services in Russia can be attributed to various benefits such as easy and fast doorstep delivery, access to a wide range of food options, multiple payment options, and attractive discounts and offers.



Key Companies Analysis



The rise of numerous food delivery companies has led to a significant surge in transactions and revenue for this emerging industry. The competitive environment and the key players in the global online food delivery market have been analyzed in the report.

Prominent players in this market include Just Eat Takeaway, Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Door Dash, Delivery Hero, Dominos, Hello Fresh, and Marley Spoon Inc.

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , Oda, a major player in online grocery delivery in Europe operating in Norway , Finland , and Germany , announced that it had raised 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns in equity.

, Oda, a major player in online grocery delivery in operating in , , and , announced that it had raised 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns in equity. In December 2022 , Hamburg -based Circus secured €11 million in funding to revolutionize the food delivery industry.

Company Analysis: Overviews, Recent Developments, Revenues

Just Eat Takeaway

Deliveroo

Uber Eats

Door Dash

Delivery Hero

Dominos

Hello Fresh

Marley Spoon.inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. SWOT Analysis

5.1 Strength

5.2 Weakness

5.3 Opportunity

5.4 Threat



6. Porter's Five Forces

6.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3 Degree of Competition

6.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.5 Threat of Substitutes



7. Europe Online Food Delivery Market



8. Market Share - Europe Online Food Delivery Market

8.1 By Type

8.2 By Platform

8.3 By Payment Method

8.4 By Countries



9. Type - Europe Online Food Delivery Market

9.1 Grocery Delivery

9.2 Meal Delivery



10. Platform - Europe Online Food Delivery Market

10.1 Website

10.2 Applications



11. Payment Method - Europe Online Food Delivery Market

11.1 Online Payment

11.2 Cash On Delivery



12. Countries - Europe Online Food Delivery Market

12.1 Germany

12.2 United Kingdom

12.3 France

12.4 Italy

12.5 Russia



13. Key Players Analysis

