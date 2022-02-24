DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Online Recruitment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Job Type (Permanent and Part-Time) and Application (Finance, Sales and Marketing, Engineering, IT, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a new market research study on "Europe Online Recruitment Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis and Forecast by Job Type and Application," is expected to reach US$ 12,656.76 million by 2028 from US$ 7,384.59 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe online recruitment market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Digitalization of all business processes including recruitment is the major factor driving the growth of the Europe online recruitment market. However, common worries faced in online recruitment hinder the growth of Europe online recruitment market.



In Europe, the COVID-19 pandemic has a different impact on different countries, as only selective countries have witnessed the rise in the number of cases and subsequently attracted strict, as well as prolonged, lockdown periods or social isolation norms. However, Western European countries such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK have seen a comparatively modest decrease in their growth activities because of the robust healthcare systems. According to a new study from Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office, the unemployment rate remained relatively constant from September to December in 2020, with an annual increase of 7.5% percent in 2020 compared to that of 6.5% in 2019. According to a Eurostat report In December 2020, 16 million men and women were unemployed, which indicates a surge of 2 million over that in the previous year. This had a negative impact on the European online recruitment market. However, with the declining COVID-19 cases across the country on average as well as manufacturing units, hospitality sector, and retail stores resuming their normal course of business have propelled the demand for employees across the European countries. This has led to the increase in recruitment across the region in many industries, thereby bolstering the online recruitment market growth.



The Europe online recruitment market is segmented into job type, application, and country. In terms of job type, the online recruitment market is bifurcated into part-time, permanent. In 2020, the permanent segment held the largest share Europe online recruitment market. Based on application, the online recruitment market is categorized into finance, sales and marketing, engineering, IT, others. In 2020, the IT segment held the largest share Europe online recruitment market.



iPlaceUSA, Inc.; itForte; Info Edge (India) Ltd. (naukri.com); LinkedIn Corporation; SH Inc; StepStone GmbH; are among the leading companies in the Europe online recruitment market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2018, LinkedIn launched a new product to assist employers in managing candidate sourcing, interviewing, and hiring. LinkedIn is also experimenting with how it can assist businesses in improving their diversity by allowing recruiters to assess the gender proportions in a pool of candidates.



SOURCE Research and Markets