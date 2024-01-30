Europe Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033, Featuring Key Player Profiles for BAG Group, bioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eurobio Scientific, Omixon & Qiagen

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 -- The "Europe Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the Europe organ transplant diagnostics market was valued at $1.16 billion and is expected to reach $3.35 billion, with a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The European organ transplant diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases leading to organ failure. This rise in conditions like kidney, liver, and heart diseases fuels the demand for organ transplants and subsequently, transplant diagnostics. Adoption of transplant diagnostics is on the upswing due to advancements in medical technology and heightened awareness of the importance of pre-transplant compatibility testing. The growing acceptance of stem cell therapy also contributes to the demand for transplant diagnostics.

Additionally, the prevalence of leukemia cases necessitates accurate diagnostic tests before bone marrow or stem cell transplantation. Advanced molecular and genomic technologies in transplant diagnostics enhance compatibility assessments. Europe's favorable regulatory environment, including reimbursement schemes, encourages investment in transplant diagnostics by healthcare providers and patients alike. These factors collectively drive growth in the Europe organ transplant diagnostics market, making it a dynamic sector for healthcare advancements.

Market Segmentation by Country

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Rest-of-Europe

Competitive Strategy:

The key players in the Europe organ transplant diagnostics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different products and services for organ transplant diagnostics. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe organ transplant diagnostics market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Moreover, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions will help the reader understand the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

  • BAG Group GmbH
  • bioMerieux S.A.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Eurobio Scientific (Genome Diagnostics B.V.)
  • Omixon Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Product Definition
1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

2 Market Scope
2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report:

3 Research Methodology
3.1 Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: Research Methodology
3.2 Data Sources
3.2.1 Primary Data Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources
3.3 Market Estimation Model
3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Overview
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.1.1 For Researchers
4.1.2 For Diagnostics
4.2 Market Footprint
4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Market
4.3.1 Impact on Operations
4.3.2 COVID-19 Impact: Current Scenario of Market
4.3.3 Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Impact Assessment
4.3.3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Phase
4.3.3.2 Post-COVID-19 Phase

5 Europe
5.1 Europe
5.1.1 Europe Organ Transplant Test Volume, by Transplant Type
5.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
5.1.2.1 Europe Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (by Country)
5.1.2.1.1 France
5.1.2.1.2 Spain
5.1.2.1.3 U.K.
5.1.2.1.4 Italy
5.1.2.1.5 Germany
5.1.2.1.6 Switzerland
5.1.2.1.7 Rest-of-Europe

6 Company Profiles

