Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Forecast Report 2020: Market Size in 2019 was Estimated at $747.3 Million - Forecast to 2025

Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market size in 2019 is estimated to be $747.3 million, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System is a way to grow crops or plants within a greenhouse and by using various techniques. The outdoor & greenhouse irrigation system is being used to grow vegetables, flowers & ornamentals, fruit plants and nursery crops. Rise in demand and growing population are the major factors driving the growth of the market.



Moreover, rising disposable income and advancement of R&D activities further enhance the overall market demand for Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Segment Analysis - By Technology



Based on the Technology, Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market is segmented into Drip Irrigation System, Micro Sprinkler Irrigation System, Boom Irrigation System. The Drip Irrigation System segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The drip irrigation system is estimated to grow owing to factors such as government initiatives, water conservation activities, enhanced production and lower production costs which are contributing the growth of this market.



Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Segment Analysis - By Crop Type



Based on the Crop Type, Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market is segmented into Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruit Plants, Nursery Crops. In 2019, vegetables segment held the largest share in the Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market. This is mainly owing to increasing demand for fresh and green vegetables produced in city environments with minimum space and less water utilization which are contributing to the growth of this segment.



Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Segment Analysis - By Country



U.K dominated the Market share accounting for 30% of the market in 2019. This is mainly owing to increasing growing population and increasing demand for more foods, improved food productivity and government initiatives towards the sustainable development goals.



Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Drivers



Rise in Demand



There is a rise in demand of the Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation system market in Europe, owing to insufficient rainfall, a decrease in arable land, depletion of water resources, and an increasing population and an increase in food needs which are driving the growth of this market.



Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Challenges



The high initial investments for setting up the outdoor & greenhouse irrigation system are challenging the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of awareness are further restraining its market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Industry Outlook



Product launches, Merger & Acquisitions, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market.



Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System top 10 companies are Netafim Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, EPC Industries Limited, Rain Bird Corporation, Valmont Industries Inc, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, and Irritec S.p.A.



Key Takeaways

In 2019, U.K. dominates the Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market owing to growing population, improved food productivity and government initiatives towards the sustainable development goals.

Rise in demand and growing population is driving the market growth of Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market report.

Lack of consumer awareness are challenging the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Overview

1.1 Definitions and Scope



2. Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market Size and Key Trends

2.2 Key trends by Technology

2.3 Key trends by Crop Type

2.4 Key trends by Country



3. Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Landscape

3.1 Market Share Analysis- Key Companies

3.2 Product Benchmarking- Key Companies

3.3 Financial Analysis - Key Companies

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Pricing Analysis



4. Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Forces

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Constraints/Challenges

4.3 Porters Five Force Model



5. Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Strategic Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Opportunities Analysis

5.3 Market Life Cycle



6. Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market- By Technology (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

6.1 Drip Irrigation System

6.2 Micro Sprinkler Irrigation System

6.3 Boom Irrigation System



7. Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market - By Crop Type (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

7.1 Vegetables

7.2 Flowers & Ornamentals

7.3 Fruit Plants

7.4 Nursery Crops



8. Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market - By Country (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

8.1.1 U.K.

8.1.2 Germany

8.1.3 France

8.1.4 Italy

8.1.5 Spain

8.1.6 Rest of Europe



9. Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Entropy



10. Europe Outdoor & Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Company Analysis

10.1 Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments



