Europe Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market: Projected Growth in Controlled Environment Agriculture, Comprehensive Analysis 2023-2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jan, 2024, 21:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recently published market research report, which analyzes the vital segments of pathogen and plant disease detection and monitoring within the European territory (excluding U.K.), has unveiled an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.33% from 2023 to 2028.

This surge is indicative of a market that is increasingly conscious of the need for food security and the quality of produce emanating from agriculture and horticulture sectors. The current valuation of the European pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market stands at $480.0 million as of 2023, with projections estimated to reach $749.6 million by 2028.

The report lays out detailed segmentation by application, including controlled environments and open fields, as well as by product, entailing diagnostic kits, digital solutions, and laboratory services. Furthermore, a country-specific analysis encapsulates the market dynamics in core European nations such as Germany, France, Italy, and several others.

Innovation at the Forefront of Agricultural Resilience

Advancements are materializing through the incorporation of IoT, drones, and data analytics, each playing a pivotal role in crop health assessment and optimization of agricultural workflows. The allure of real-time monitoring platforms and AI-powered predictive analysis is enhancing productivity and shaping sustainable practices within Europe's agriculture landscape.

Growth Trajectories Fueling Market Dynamics

Key market players are employing strategic maneuvers encompassing business expansions, collaborations, and partnerships, thus catalyzing the evolving pathogen and plant disease detection and monitoring market landscape. The synthesis of technological advancements with domain expertise is cultivating next-generation tools for effective plant disease supervision.

Competitive Strategies Enrich Market Offerings

Manufacturers are diligently working to diversify their portfolios, addressing an array of crops and farming needs through robust solutions and services dedicated to soil, disease, and climate analysis. Competitive benchmarking has become essential, emphasizing unique value propositions and regional prominence of market participants.

  • Increased engagement with agricultural organizations and research entities is fueling innovation and precision in pathogen and disease detection methodologies.
  • Strategic joint ventures are heralding the convergence of multi-disciplinary knowledge, enhancing market penetration of these trailblazing technologies.
  • The report acts as a beacon for organizations to chart effective product and growth strategies tailored to the distinct needs of the European market.

The uninterrupted focus on technological innovation and strategic market augmentation suggests a resilient and forward-thinking approach to securing the longevity and sustainability of Europe's vital agriculture sector. The comprehensive analysis and forecast provided by the recent publication endeavors to arm stakeholders with pivotal insights for decision-making and strategic positioning in the rapidly evolving landscape of pathogen and disease detection and monitoring.

For further information, the insightful research publication offers a deep dive into the growing need for advanced agriculture practices in the backdrop of increasing food security demands and the pivotal role of cutting-edge detection and monitoring in maintaining crop health and productivity.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abingdon Health
  • BIOREBA AG
  • Drone Ag
  • Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.
  • Agricolus
  • GeoPard Agriculture
  • Dronegy
  • FIXAR-AERO, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3u5b8u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Report 2024: North America Leads Growth, Strategic Partnerships and Product Innovation on the Rise - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Report 2024: North America Leads Growth, Strategic Partnerships and Product Innovation on the Rise - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

The "Online On-demand Home Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for...
Global FPGA Security Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: FPGAs in the Era of AI - Boosting Telecom Sector Growth

Global FPGA Security Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: FPGAs in the Era of AI - Boosting Telecom Sector Growth

The "FPGA Security Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The FPGA security market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.