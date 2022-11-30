Europe PCLT Tire Market Supply & Demand Report 2022: Sanctions Imposed Against Russia will Impact Imports into Western and Central Europe in the Second Half of 2022

Nov 30, 2022, 07:45 ET
The supply of tires across Europe continues to evolve. Sanctions imposed against Russia will impact imports into Western and Central Europe in the second half of 2022.
Nokian is clearly the most affected, and it is in the process of securing alternative capacity, whilst Pirelli has also adjusted its production. Meanwhile Toyo and Linglong have both started production at their new plants in Serbia and Sentury Tire of China has proposed building a plant in Spain.
Whilst demand for new cars in Europe picked up significantly in 2021, recovery in vehicle production, and the original equipment tire market, was held back by major shortages of components, specifically semiconductors. Supply chain disruption has continued in 2022, compounded by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This has delayed the recovery in the OE tire market, and whilst the impact of supply shortages is now lessening, vehicle demand in the region is now expected to be affected by an economic slowdown brought on by sharply higher inflation.
After sharp declines in 2020, the European PCLT replacement tire market made a strong recovery in 2021 as vehicle kilometres travelled increased. The future outlook is now more uncertain; increased fuel costs have slowed the recovery in road traffic, whilst household budgets and spending are being squeezed across the region.
This report is provided as a PowerPoint briefing, giving a detailed review of the developments in the European PCLT tire market and forecasts for the period to 2026.
The Excel data-pack contains detailed data on PCLT original equipment and replacement tire volumes and PCLT tire production capacity by region (West Europe, Central Europe, Russia CIS) and country from 2016 and forecasts to 2026.
The data-pack also includes forecasts of new light vehicle registrations and light vehicle parc by country to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Global Strategic Overview
Fig 1 Global Light Vehicle Registrations by Region 2019-2021
Fig 2 Global Light Vehicle Registrations by Region Forecast to 2026
Fig 3 Impact of CASE Trends on Future Tire Demand
2.0 European Light Vehicle Registration & Parc Forecasts to 2026
Fig 4 Quarterly Change in New Registrations by Country to Q2-2022
Fig 5 European Light Vehicle Registrations by Country Forecast to 2026
Fig 6 Indexed trends in European Personal Mobility to 2021
Fig 7 European Light Vehicle Parc by Region Forecast to 2026
Fig 8 European Light Vehicle Parc by Country Forecast to 2026
Fig 9 European Light Vehicle Parc Density by Region Forecast to 2026
Fig 10 European Light Vehicle Parc Density by Country 2016-2021
3.0 European Tire Market Forecasts to 2026
Fig 11 European Original Equipment and Replacement PCLT Tire Segments Forecast to 2026
Fig 12 European Original Equipment and Replacement PCLT Tire Volume by Country Forecast, 2026
Fig 13 Share of OE and Replacement PCLT Tire Volumes by Country Forecast, 2026
Fig 14 Market Potential - Tires for Plug-In Electric Cars in Europe to 2030
4.0 European Original Equipment Tire Market Forecasts to 2026
European OE Tire Market Development
European OE Tire Market Developments by Vehicle Manufacturer
Fig 15 European OE PCLT Tire Volume by Country 2019-2021
Fig 16 European OE PCLT Tire Volume by Region Forecast to 2026
Fig 17 European OE PCLT Tire Volume by Country Forecast to 2026
Fig 18 Share of European OE PCLT Tire Volume by Country 2026
European OE Tire Market Development by Country (Germany, Spain, France)
European OE Tire Market Development by Country (Russia)
European OE Tire Market Development by Country (United Kingdom)
European OE Tire Market Development by Country (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
European OE Tire Market Development by Country (Italy, Hungary, Poland)
5.0 European Replacement Tire Market Forecasts to 2026
Fig 19 European Replacement PCLT Tire Volume by Country 2019-2021
Fig 20 European Replacement PCLT Tire Volume by Region Forecast to 2026
Fig 21 European Replacement PCLT Tire Volume by Country Forecast to 2026
Fig 22 Share of European Replacement PCLT Tire Volume by Country 2026
Fig 23 Value of the European Replacement PCLT Tire Market to 2020
Fig 24 Market Segmentation, Summer, Winter and All-Season Tires
Fig 25 European Replacement PCLT Tire Volume by Rim Diameter Forecast to 2026
Fig 26 Segmentation of ?18" European Replacement Tire Volumes Forecast to 2026
6.0 European PCLT Tire Capacity Forecasts to 2026
Fig 27 European PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity by Region 2011-2026
Fig 28 Share of European PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity by Region 2011-2026
Fig 29 European PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity by Country, 2011 & 2026
Fig 30 Net Change in European PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity by Country, 2011-2026
Fig 31 PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity in Central & Eastern Europe, 2011-2026
Fig 32 PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity in Western Europe, 2011-2026
Fig 33 Share of PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity by Country, 2021
Fig 34 Average PCLT Tire Plant Capacity Region, 2011-2026
Fig 35 Average PCLT Tire Plant Capacity Country, 2011 & 2026
7.0 European PCLT Tire Capacity Forecasts by Company to 2026
Fig 36 Net Change in European PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity by Company, 2011-2026
Fig 37 Net Change in European PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity by Company, 2011-2021 and 2021-2026
Fig 38 European PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity by Company, 2011-2026
Fig 39 Net Change in European PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity by Company and Region, 2011-2026
Fig 40 PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity by Company and Region, 2011-2026
8.0 Western & Central European PCLT Tire Supply Balances
Fig 41 Western & Central European PCLT Tire Production & Capacity Utilisation, 2016-2021
Fig 42 Western & Central European PCLT Tire Supply Balances, 2016-2021
Fig 43 EU-27+UK PCLT Tire Imports (units), 2016-2021
Fig 44 EU-27+UK PCLT Tire Imports from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, 2016-2021
Fig 45 EU-27+UK PCLT Tire Imports by Source, 2019-2021
Fig 46 EU-27+UK PCLT Tire Exports to Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and the Rest of Region 2016-2021
9.0 Russia and Eastern European PCLT Tire Supply Balances
Fig 47 PCLT Tire Demand in Eastern Europe, 2016-2021
Fig 48 PCLT Tire Demand in Russia by Segment, 2016-2021
Fig 49 Tire Production in Russia by Segment 2012-2021
Fig 50 PCLT Tire Capacity Utilisation in Russia, 2012-2021
Fig 51 Structure of PCLT Tire Manufacturing Capacity in Eastern Europe, 2006-2026
Fig 52 Share of Competitors Capacity located in Russia, 2021
Fig 53 Export Share of Competitors PCLT Tire Production in Russia, 2021
Fig 54 PCLT Tire Imports into Russia, 2012-2021
Fig 55 Import Penetration in the Russian PCLT Tire Market, 2012-2021
Fig 56 Russian PCLT Tire Imports by Source, 2016-2021
Fig 57 Russian PCLT Tire Exports, 2012-2021
Fig 57 Russian PCLT Tire Exports by Destination, 2016-2021
10.0 Data Tables
Table 1 European Original Equipment Tire Market Demand By Region and Country 2016-2026
Table 2 Growth in European Original Equipment Tire Market Demand By Region and Country 2016-2026
Table 3 Share of European Original Equipment Tire Market Demand By Region and Country 2016-2026
Table 4 European Replacement Tire Market Demand By Region and Country 2016-2026
Table 5 Growth in European Replacement Tire Market Demand By Region and Country 2016-2026
Table 6 Share of European Replacement Tire Market Demand By Region and Country 2016-2026
Table 7 European New Vehicle Registrations by Region and Country 2016-2026
Table 8 European Light Vehicle Parc by Region and Country 2016-2026
11.0 Glossary and Definitions
TABLE OF CONTENTS - EXCEL DATA PACK
Europe - Original Equipment PCLT Tire Market Forecast
Europe - Replacement PCLT Tire Market Forecast
Europe - PCLT Tire Production Capacity Forecast
Europe - New Light Vehicle Registrations
Companies Mentioned
- Apollo
- Bridgestone
- Continental Tire
- Cooper (to 2021)
- Goodyear
- Hankook
- Linglong
- Michelin
- Nexen
- Nokian
- Pirelli
- Sentury Tire
- Sumitomo Rubber [SRI]
- Toyo
- Yokohama
