Europe PCLT Tire Market Supply & Demand Report 2022: Sanctions Imposed Against Russia will Impact Imports into Western and Central Europe in the Second Half of 2022

The supply of tires across Europe continues to evolve. Sanctions imposed against Russia will impact imports into Western and Central Europe in the second half of 2022.

Nokian is clearly the most affected, and it is in the process of securing alternative capacity, whilst Pirelli has also adjusted its production. Meanwhile Toyo and Linglong have both started production at their new plants in Serbia and Sentury Tire of China has proposed building a plant in Spain.



Whilst demand for new cars in Europe picked up significantly in 2021, recovery in vehicle production, and the original equipment tire market, was held back by major shortages of components, specifically semiconductors. Supply chain disruption has continued in 2022, compounded by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This has delayed the recovery in the OE tire market, and whilst the impact of supply shortages is now lessening, vehicle demand in the region is now expected to be affected by an economic slowdown brought on by sharply higher inflation.



After sharp declines in 2020, the European PCLT replacement tire market made a strong recovery in 2021 as vehicle kilometres travelled increased. The future outlook is now more uncertain; increased fuel costs have slowed the recovery in road traffic, whilst household budgets and spending are being squeezed across the region.



This report is provided as a PowerPoint briefing, giving a detailed review of the developments in the European PCLT tire market and forecasts for the period to 2026.



The Excel data-pack contains detailed data on PCLT original equipment and replacement tire volumes and PCLT tire production capacity by region (West Europe, Central Europe, Russia CIS) and country from 2016 and forecasts to 2026.



The data-pack also includes forecasts of new light vehicle registrations and light vehicle parc by country to 2026



