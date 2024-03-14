Europe PEM (Polymer Electrolyte Membrane) Electrolyzer Industry Report 2023: Market to Surpass $1.1 Billion by 2031, Driven by Prevailing R&D Initiatives for Technological Green Advancements

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe PEM Electrolyzer Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe PEM electrolyzer market is projected to reach $ 1.11 billion by 2031 from $67.8 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031

The need for PEM electrolyzers is anticipated to surge in the European region as a result of rising demands from a range of end-use industries, including the production of ammonia, transportation, electricity and energy storage, and methanol. It is projected that the generation of green hydrogen using PEM electrolyzers would rise significantly, bolstered by large expenditures in renewable energy sources from the public and private sectors. The absence of hydrogen-related infrastructure, such as transportation and storage facilities, could, nevertheless, soon impede the growth of the PEM electrolyzer business in the area.



Market Introduction



The Europe market is seeing a rise in the sales of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers as a result of several significant causes. Fuel cell vehicle popularity and the growing emphasis on decarbonization and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are the main reasons behind the market's predicted growth.

Stronger government regulations aimed at lowering greenhouse gas emissions and a surge in demand from a range of end-user industries are expected to contribute to the growing need for environmentally friendly fuels. The global PEM electrolyzer market, which is also anticipated to benefit from it, is predicted to rise at a faster rate due to the growing need for green hydrogen. Fuel cell electric vehicles are making PEM electrolyzers more and more essential.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different material types involved in the production of PEM electrolyzers. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the global PEM electrolyzer market based on the end user (refining industry, ammonia production, methanol production, power and energy storage, transportation, and others). PEM electrolyzers are gaining traction in end-user industries on the back of sustainability concerns and their high-power density properties. They are also being used for controlling GHG emissions.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe PEM electrolyzer market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the Europe PEM electrolyzer market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe PEM electrolyzer market analyzed and profiled in the study involve PEM electrolyzer manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe PEM electrolyzer market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Analyst's Perspective on PEM Electrolyzer Market



PEM electrolysis has gained growth in recent years due to a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and low-carbon technology. PEM electrolysis is gaining popularity among companies as there is zero carbon emission, and it uses electricity as a feedstock. This electricity is generated by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, which are abundant and produce no greenhouse gases. Furthermore, due to a number of technical and performance advancements in proton exchange membrane electrolyzer, the market is anticipated to expand quickly during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Europe PEM Electrolyzer Market?

What are some of the key initiatives taken by the existing players to improve their market positioning and strategies adopted by new players entering the market space?

How has the Russia - Ukraine conflict impacted the PEM electrolyzer market?

Key Market Players

Siemens Energy AG

Hystar

Nel ASA

ITM Power PLC

H-TEC SYSTEMS GmbH

H2GREEM S.L.

Oort Energy Ltd.

iGas energy GmbH

IMI Critical Engineering

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Rising Government Efforts to Construct Low-Carbon Infrastructure

1.1.1.2 Surge in Sustainable Hydrogen Economy

1.1.1.3 Rising Demand for Advanced Electrolysis Technologies

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the PEM Electrolyzer Market

1.1.5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on the PEM Electrolyzer Market

1.1.5.1 Impact on the Supply Chain of the PEM Electrolyzer Market

1.1.5.2 Sanctions on Russia and Evaluation of These Sanctions

1.1.5.2.1 Effect of Sanctions on Russia

1.1.5.2.2 Impact of Sanctions on other Countries

1.1.5.3 The Road Ahead

1.1.5.3.1 Key Metal Importers from Russia

1.1.5.3.2 New Sourcing Avenues for Key Metal Importers from Russia

1.1.6 Impact of Iridium Demand-Supply Gap on the PEM Electrolyzer Market

1.1.6.1 Global Iridium Demand-Regional Analysis and Specification

1.1.6.1.1 North America

1.1.6.1.2 Europe

1.1.6.1.3 U.K.

1.1.6.2 Proposed Activities to Enhance the Efficiency of PEM Electrolyzers

1.1.6.3 Iridium, Osmium, and Ruthenium: Import and Export Analysis by key Countries, (2017-2021)

1.1.7 Global Iridium Supply and Demand Gap

1.1.8 PEM Electrolyzer Market Scenario: Historical vs Realistic vs Optimistic, MW, 2021-2031

1.1.9 Detailed Analysis of Key Steps Taken by Key 10 PEM Electrolyzer Manufacturers to Mitigate Iridium Demand-Supply Gap

1.1.9.1 Plug Power Inc.

1.1.9.1.1 Iridium Procurement Analysis

1.1.9.1.1.1 Key Challenges Faced by the Company

1.1.9.1.1.2 Key Steps to Mitigate Iridium Demand-Supply Gap

1.1.9.1.2 Plug Power Inc.: SWOT Analysis

1.1.9.2 ITM Power PLC

1.1.9.3 Cummins Inc.

1.1.9.4 Siemens Energy AG

1.1.9.5 Ohmium International, Inc.

1.1.9.6 Hystar

1.1.9.7 Nel ASA

1.1.9.8 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

1.1.9.9 Elogen

1.1.9.10 H-TEC SYSTEMS GmbH

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Green Hydrogen

1.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

1.2.1.3 Prevailing Research and Development Initiatives for Technological Advancements

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Energy Losses during Production Process

1.2.2.2 High Cost of Production due to Usage of Precious Metals in PEM Technology

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Rising Need for Hydrogen Energy Storage Infrastructure

1.2.5.2 Rising Demand for Green Fuel Technologies and Green Fertilizers

1.3 Start-Up/Emerging Manufacturer Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups/Emerging Manufacturers in the Ecosystem

1.3.2 New Products/Offerings



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Producers and Suppliers in Europe

2.1.1.2 Business Drivers

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Applications

2.1.2.1 Europe PEM Electrolyzer Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Products

2.1.3.1 Europe PEM Electrolyzer Market (by Material Type), Value Data

2.1.4 Europe (by Country)

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.4.1.1.2 Key Producers and Suppliers in Germany

2.1.4.1.1.3 Regulatory Landscape

2.1.4.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.4.1.1.5 Business Challenges

2.1.4.1.2 Applications

2.1.4.1.2.1 Germany PEM Electrolyzer Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4.1.3 Products

2.1.4.1.3.1 Germany PEM Electrolyzer Market (by Material Type), Value Data

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Netherlands

2.1.4.4 Spain

2.1.4.5 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 U.K.



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking (2021)

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix (2021)

3.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2021

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Siemens Energy AG

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1.1 Role of Siemens Energy AG in the PEM Electrolyzer Market

3.2.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.1.3 Production Site

3.2.1.2 Business Strategies

3.2.1.2.1 Market Developments

3.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

3.2.1.3.1 Partnerships, Collaboration, and Joint Ventures

3.2.1.4 R & D Analysis

3.2.1.5 Analyst View

3.2.2 Hystar

3.2.3 Nel ASA

3.2.4 ITM Power PLC

3.2.5 H-TEC SYSTEMS GmbH

3.2.6 H2GREEM S.L.

3.2.7 Oort Energy Ltd.

3.2.8 iGas energy GmbH

3.2.9 IMI Critical Engineering

