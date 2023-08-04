Europe Pet Supplements Market Insights Report 2023: A $986.45 Million Market by 2028 - Strategic Partnerships and E-commerce Growth Propels Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Pet Supplements Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe pet supplements market is witnessing substantial growth, with a value of $680.00 million in 2022 and expected to reach $986.45 million by 2028, showing a promising CAGR of 6.40%

This comprehensive report provides detailed insights into the European pet supplements market, encompassing market size, forecasts, segmentation, and industry trends.

The increasing spending on pet food in Europe is a key driver propelling the demand for pet supplements, particularly in categories like calming, hip & joints, digestive, anti-anxiety, and anti-stress supplements. Pet owners are increasingly focused on maintaining their pets' health, leading to a rising demand for these supplements.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, including growth enablers, restraints, and trends for the period of 2023 to 2028. Various forms of pet supplements, such as chewable & tablets, powder, liquid, capsules, and gel capsules, are available to enhance pets' energy levels, focus, concentration, heart health, and immune system.

Leading companies and key players operating in the market are profiled and examined, providing valuable insights into the competitive landscape of the European pet supplements market.

The Europe pet supplements market is growing significantly due to high demand for natural/herbal pet supplements, growing awareness of pet health and diet, rising demand for clean label pet supplements, growing usage of pet supplements for mobility health, increase in endorsements by veterinarians, and increasing pet ownership.

The senior population is high in European countries. The population of pets, especially cats and dogs, is growing significantly in European countries post-pandemic, and pet ownership is also growing for companionship from the senior population in Europe. This drives the demand for pet supplements in Europe during the forecast period.

. This drives the demand for pet supplements in during the forecast period. Mars Petcare, Nestle, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Virbac, Zoetis, and FoodScience are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Swedencare, Affinity Petcare, Zesty Paws, The Pet Supplement Company, Pet Wellbeing, Elanco, Compana, NOW Foods, Purrform, and others are the other prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

In the European market, many international companies are entering partnerships with present e-commerce companies and gaining traction by offering a wide range of pet supplements.

In the Europe pet supplements market, demand for chewable & tablets form is rising as they are easy to eat and provide complete nutrition. Chewing also helps to reduce stress and improves the health of dogs, which drives the demand for chewable & tablets in Europe .

