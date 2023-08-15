Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging & Labeling Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Pioneering Strides in Label Design and Printing Techniques Propels Europe to the Lead

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging & Labeling Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe pharmaceutical packaging & labeling market is a cornerstone of the pharmaceutical industry, having garnered a valuation of $27.04 billion in 2022. Anticipated growth is robust, as the market is projected to ascend to $35.78 billion by 2028, driven by a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.78%.

As pharmaceutical packaging encapsulates the process of packaging pharmaceutical preparations, it assumes a crucial role within the pharmaceutical product lifecycle. The packaging process frequently encompasses dosing, dispensing, and overall utilization of pharmaceutical products.

Complementing this packaging intricacy, pharmaceutical labeling involves the addition of labels to pharmaceutical products, facilitating the crucial task of end-user identification and comprehension of vital information. The year 2022 witnessed Europe's dominance on the global pharmaceutical packaging & labeling stage, commanding a significant 27.00% market share.

This hegemony is propelled by an amalgamation of compelling drivers, including a surge in demand for prescription drugs, pioneering strides in label design and printing techniques, the presence of key industry players, substantial investments, robust pharmaceutical sales, considerable research and development expenditures within the pharmaceutical sphere, the burgeon of the geriatric population, amplified pharmaceutical demand, and the guiding influence of government initiatives.

This dominance not only underlines Europe's position within the global landscape but also reflects the pivotal role that pharmaceutical packaging and labeling play in shaping the healthcare journey.

Under the packaging segmentation, the primary packaging segment accounted for the highest share of 70.40% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the growing demand for blister packs, bottles, vials, ampoules, sachet, pouches, and bags with the growing demand for pharmaceuticals in Europe.

Based on material segmentation, the paper segment accounted for the highest share of 39.76% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the growing demand for recyclable material for pharmaceutical packaging.

Based on end-user segmentation, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest share of 45.99% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period, which can be attributable to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies, growing demand for branded drugs, OTC medicines, and specialty medicine.

Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Laser Gerresheimer, and WestRock are the leading players in the Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, autoimmune and diabetes treatment, chronic ailments, and rare diseases.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the pharmaceutical packaging & labeling market in Europe. The revenue generated from the sale of pharmaceutical packaging materials and products are included in the report.

This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Europe pharmaceutical packaging & labeling market, including the Europe pharmaceutical packaging & labeling market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

KEY ATTRIBUTES

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

137

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$27.04 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$35.78 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.7 %

Regions Covered

Europe

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

  • Amcor
  • Aptar
  • Berry Global
  • Gerresheimer
  • WestRock Pharmaceuticals

Other Vendors

  • Avery Dennison
  • CCL Industries
  • Essentra
  • 3M Company
  • SATO
  • ACG
  • Airnov
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
  • Bilcare
  • Borosil
  • Drug Plastic Group
  • DWK Life Sciences
  • Meghmani Group
  • Nolato
  • Nemera
  • Renolit
  • Specialty Polyfilms
  • Vetter
  • Korber
  • Consolidated Label Co.,
  • Multi-Color Corp

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

  • Competitive Landscape of Pharmaceutical packaging & Labeling Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

Key Countries Overview

  • Germany: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging & Labeling Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Uk: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging & Labeling Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • France: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging & Labeling Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Italy: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging & Labeling Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Spain: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging & Labeling Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

SEGMENTATION

Packaging type

  • Primary
  • Secondary
  • Tertiary

Material type

  • Paper
  • Glass
  • Plastic
  • Others

End-user type

  • Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Companies
  • CMOs/CDMOs
  • Others

Label type

  • Pressure-Sensitive Labels
  • Sleeve Labels
  • Others

Application

  • Instructional
  • Decorative
  • Functional
  • Promotional
  • Others

Product type

  • Bottles, Containers & Jars
  • Ampoules & Vials
  • Strips & Blisters
  • Others

