Europe Power Tools Market Size to increase by USD 2.57 billion during 2023-2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The power tools market in Europe size is expected to grow by USD 2.57 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Technology (Electric, Pneumatic, and Engine-driven), and Geography (Europe). The increasing demand for power tools from industries drives the power tools market in Europe. The majority of industrial demand for power tools is impacted by the automotive industry and the aerospace and defense industry. Heavy-duty industrial applications are important for the need low maintenance and generally have a longer life. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Tools Market in Europe 2024-2028

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the power tools market in Europe : ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Bahco, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Drill King International, Emerson Electric Co., Evolution Power Tools Ltd., Hilti AG, KKR and Co. Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Makita Corp., Michael Weinig AG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 3.52% YOY growth in 2024.

Power tools with smart technologies are an emerging trend fueling market growth.

are an emerging trend fueling market growth. Web and digital connectivity, which is a major trend facilitates inventory management and improves the performance of power tools.

Smart technologies are being launched by established power tools brands such as DEWALT, Milwaukee , and Bosch.

, and Bosch. Furthermore, Bluetooth connectivity allows the individuals responsible for the custody of power tools to track the status and ensure the safety of the tools.

The aging population and increasing popularity of sharing power tools challenge the power tools market.

challenge the power tools market. The consistently low birth rates create a significant decline in the working-age population in Europe .

. A declining productivity rate follows a consistent increase in the average age of the workforce.

For example, the productivity growth rate in Europe has declined by 75% in the last 20 years.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

By application, the commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth in runtime and performance of cordless power tools due to several technological advancements results in the increasing use of cordless power tools in the construction industry.

Power Tools Market Scope In Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.52 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Bahco, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Drill King International, Emerson Electric Co., Evolution Power Tools Ltd., Hilti AG, KKR and Co. Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Makita Corp., Michael Weinig AG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

