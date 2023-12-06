Europe Precision Agriculture Market Report 2023-2027 - Numerous Startups in Europe Emerging with Cutting-edge Products - OneSoil, GeoPard Agriculture, QZ Solutions, xFarm Technologies and Solorrow

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Dec, 2023, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Precision Agriculture Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe precision agriculture market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $2.47 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $4.36 billion by 2027, following a CAGR of 12.02% during 2022-2027. More demand for greater crop yields and more investment in climate-smart agricultural methods are anticipated to propel the growth of the worldwide precision agriculture market.

Numerous startups in Europe emerging with cutting-edge products to satisfy market demand for precision agriculture is a sign that farmers in Europe are progressively adopting precision agriculture technologies. OneSoil, GeoPard Agriculture, QZ Solutions, xFarm Technologies, and Solorrow GmbH are a few of the key startups active in the precision agriculture market in Europe. Due to growing market demand, these startups are raising funds to expand into Europe.

Report Scope

  • Segmentation by function, application, technology, software and by hardware systems provided in the report
  • Analysis of business drivers and challenges of the Europe Precision Agriculture Market
  • Detailed analysis of Precision Agriculture Market for Italy, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, France and Spain
  • A detailed company profile comprising established players

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

The European precision agriculture market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by precision irrigation applications. This is owing to the rise in awareness towards use of water efficiently and reduce the wastage of nutrients, water, and chemicals. In addition, rise in demand for advanced irrigation systems paired with soil and water sensors are expected to generate higher returns than traditional irrigation systems.

Segmentation by Product

The hardware systems segment is estimated to capture highest market share during the period 2022 to 2027. The hardware equipment is increasingly used in the various farming operations. In addition, Hardware solutions in precision agriculture include automation and control solutions, sensing and navigation solutions, and other hardware solutions such as probes and analysers. The rising demand for hardware solutions is because of the widespread use of yield monitors, handheld computers and mobiles, and agriculture cameras.

Segmentation by Function

The field management captures major market share due to the usage of hardware such as sensors, drones, nozzles, cameras, smartphones, and tasks such as planting, spraying, fertilizing, and irrigation, among other activities. In addition, the field management software integrates sensor data and imaging input with other data, allowing farmers to identify fields that require treatment and verify the optimum amount of water, fertilizers, and pesticides to apply.

Segmentation by Farm Produce

Field crops capture a significant market share in the Europe precision agriculture market because these crops are grown for large-scale consumption. This is followed by permanent crops, which include fruits, vegetables, and nuts, among others.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • CLAAS Group
  • CNH Industrial N.V.
  • Accenture
  • AGRIVI
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • BASF

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Food Production
  • Need for Automation of Workforce in Agriculture
  • Surging Investment and Support in Climate-Smart Agriculture Practices
  • Need for Input Optimization in Agriculture

Challenges

  • High Initial Investment
  • Threat to Data Security and Privacy
  • Lack of Awareness and IT Infrastructure in Developing Regions

Opportunities

  • Integration of Emerging Technologies with Existing Practices
  • Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming
  • Growth in 5G Network for Remote Monitoring
  • Increasing Adoption of Modern Technologies in Agriculture

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Market Definition
1.1.2 Trends: Current and Future
1.1.2.1 Increasing Requirement for Crop Yield
1.1.2.2 Increasing Demand to Combat Climate Change
1.1.3 Impact of Key Enabling Technologies on Farming Ecosystem
1.1.3.1 Sensing Technology and IoT
1.1.3.2 Artificial Intelligence and Analytics
1.1.3.3 GNSS
1.1.3.4 Smart Machinery
1.1.4 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
1.1.5 Agriculture Drone Market
1.1.6 Agriculture Robot Market
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.3 Startup Landscape
1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Precision Agriculture Market
1.5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the Precision Agriculture Market

2. Region

3. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Benchmarking
3.2 Market Share Analysis
3.3 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c995q8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Dairy Flavors Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - Market Set to Reach $5.67 Billion by 2028, Key Players like Kerry Group and IFF Innovate

Global Dairy Flavors Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - Market Set to Reach $5.67 Billion by 2028, Key Players like Kerry Group and IFF Innovate

The "Global Dairy Flavors Market: Analysis By Flavor Type, By Form, By Nature, By Application, By Region Size, Trends And Forecast To 2028" report...
Global Fire Suppression Systems Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030 - Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential Opportunities Beyond Residential and Industrial Sectors

Global Fire Suppression Systems Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030 - Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential Opportunities Beyond Residential and Industrial Sectors

The "Fire Suppression Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Fire Suppression ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.