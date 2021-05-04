Europe Prefabricated Building Market Report 2021-2026: Turn-Key Solutions are Driving the Market Especially in Switzerland, Nordics, and the UK

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefabricated Building Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe prefabricated building market size was valued at USD 24 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 32 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The market is growing as the demand for better quality sustainable homes across the region increases, with the UK and Germany accounting for the largest shares. The use of additive manufacturing in Europe expects to lend tremendous support to the prefabricated construction market.

Companies are using eco-friendly materials and manufacturing techniques to differentiate their offerings from their competitors. The focus on energy efficiency has led to the adoption of energy-absorbing materials such as micro homes. The advent of turnkey solutions is another major factor, which is driving the market growth in the region, especially in Switzerland, Nordic, and the UK. Germany, Nordic, and the UK dominate the Europe prefabricated building market share.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe uncertainty for vendors and contractors in the construction industry across Europe. Several construction companies shut down their projects due to lockdown and restrictions.

However, due to immediate requirements for hospitals and quarantine sectors, the demand for prefabricated materials witnessed an increase. Since a high workforce is required for traditional construction, opting for prefabricated buildings came out as an optimum solution during the pandemic.

PREFABRICATED BUILDING MARKET IN EUROPE: SEGMENTATION



The steel prefabricated buildings market expects to observe an incremental growth of approx. USD 3 billion by 2026. Steel reframes observe high adoption in prefabricated buildings due to lightweight, ductility, and recyclability. These reframes are witnessing high acceptance in the construction sector as they can absorb wind turbulence and offer high elasticity during earthquakes.

However, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, manufacturing activities and steel-using industrial sectors were shutdown, which affected the steel demand. The EU28 steel consumption declined by -25.5% YOY in the second quarter of 2020 after witnessing a drop of -12% in the first quarter due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The residential prefabricated building market in Europe accounted for over 44% share in 2020. With the increasing shift toward turnkey housing solutions, the prefabricated housing market expects to pick across Europe. Moreover, the ease of preparation and consent procedures are likely to boost the demand for prefabricated houses. The demand for prefabrication material in the renovation of residential houses is also expected to provide significant opportunities in the future, thereby boosting the market growth during the forecast period.



The prefabricated building market in Europe by cellular systems accounted for over 24% share in 2020. The increasing demand for complete and finished turnkey solutions in Europe is the primary factor responsible for cellular systems' growth. The growing number of prefabricated constructions expects to boost the demand during the forecast period. Cellular systems play a vital role in the development of multidimensional structures. In addition, they are also regularly used for building cells, which provide isolation.



Panel systems constitute an important place in modern construction as they are used in buildings, apartments, houses, public and industrial buildings, roads, airfields, dams, and canals. They have widely been used in large-scale housing and civil construction, increasing their revenue share. The application of panel systems is growing as they reduce construction time compared to traditional materials, including bricks. They are highly cost-efficient as they decrease labor expenditures by 30-40%.



Prominent Vendors

Alho Systembau

Astron Buildings

Berkeley Group

Bouygues Batiment International

Ceramic Houses

DFH Group

Fertighaus Weiss

ilke Homes

Kleusberg

Laing O'Rourke

Modulaire Group

Moelven

Segezha Group

Skanska Group

Vitahus

REM

Danish Modular System

HUF HAUS

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Residential Constructions

7.3 Non-Residential Constructions

7.4 Traditional Construction Vs Prefabricated Buildings

7.5 Life Cycle Cost

7.6 Capital Cost Analysis

7.7 Supply Chain Analysis

7.8 Profit Margin

7.9 Impact Of COVID-19



8 Value Chain Analysis

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growing Demand for Turnkey Solutions

9.2 Space Constraints in Big Cities



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 High Profitability

10.2 Increasing Demand For High-End And Customized Buildings



11 Market Restraints

11.1 High Initial Cost

11.2 Difficulties In Integration Along Supply Chain

11.3 Political And Economic Uncertainty



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 PEST Analysis

12.3 Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025 (Estimated Before COVID-19 Outbreak)

12.4 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026 (Estimated Post COVID-19 Outbreak)

12.5 Ongoing Transition & Potential

12.6 Vertical Integration

12.7 Horizontal Integration

12.8 Five Forces Analysis



13 Material

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Steel

13.4 Concrete

13.5 Wood

13.6 Other Materials



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview



15 Non-Residential Prefabricated Buildings

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Commercial

15.3 Education

15.4 Government

15.5 Hospitality

15.6 Other Sectors



16 Residential Prefabricated Buildings

16.1 Market Overview



17 System

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Cellular System

17.4 Panel System

17.5 Skeleton System

17.6 Combined System

17.7 Other Systems



18 Distribution Channel

18.1 Market Overview



19 Key Countries

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 UK

19.3 Germany

19.4 France

19.5 Italy

19.6 Spain

19.7 Nordic

19.8 Russia

19.9 Switzerland

19.10 Austria

19.11 Poland

19.12 Belgium

