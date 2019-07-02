NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

Europe Premium Chocolate Market is expected to reach USD 13 billion by 2024 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecasted period.

- Although major manufacturers dominate the European chocolate industry, possibilities for high-quality and artisanal chocolates are increasing. One of the main drivers for the market studied is product innovation, which promotes awareness and customer involvement and contributes to attracting more customers.

- Consumers choose premium chocolates in most of the countries in this region, especially from the supermarkets and hypermarkets, owing to the unique variety of attractive products being offered, ready packaging, in-store promotions, and consistent chocolate quality. Additionally, consumers appear to be looking for high-end products.

- In Europe, sales of chocolate mainly hindered by the overall attempts to fight against obesity, dietary issues, and greater cost and commodity prices, etc.



Scope of the Report

Europe Premium Chocolate Market is segmented on the basis of product type into Dark Premium Chocolate and White/milk Premium Chocolate. By Distribution Channel the market is segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Other Distribution Channels. The regional analysis of the market is also included in the report.



Key Market Trends

Dark Premium Chocolates Are Growing At A Faster Pace



The demand for fine flavor cocoa in Europe is experiencing substantial growth, as ultra and high-end beans are used for gourmet chocolates and regular and low-fine beans are used for regular premium chocolates. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation Europe, the direct trade is a budding channel for fine flavor cocoa beans, which in turn, is resulting in closer interactions between cocoa growers and chocolate manufacturers. This, on the other hand, is significantly upscaling the profit margins across the entire supply chain. European consumers are concerned about the impact of their food intake on their health and wellness. The health benefits associated with dark chocolate are high, owing to the high percentage of cocoa present in it.



France Dominated The Europe Premium Chocolate Market



The France premium chocolate market is growing at a rate of 8.84% CAGR during the forecasted period. The dark chocolate with high-quality cocoa content, mixed with assorted nuts, has become a gourmet product in the country. Moreover, in France, the consumers are trying to control the quantity of chocolate intake by opting for bite-sized chocolate. These factors have helped to boost the demand for premium chocolates in France. The consumers have gradually started purchasing premium chocolates available in boxes as gifts, owing to the variety in flavors and textures. The French premium chocolate market for bio-organic chocolate tablets is rapidly growing, and the tablets are the main products in this market. The phenomenon of organic premium chocolates is no more a niche, and the supply of organic products is expanding.



Competitive Landscape

European Premium Chocolate Market is a moderately consolidated market, with the significant presence of global players, as well as regional players. Global renowned players who held a prominent share include Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG, Ferrero Group, Mondelez International, and Nestle. Product innovation and expansion have been the crucial strategies behind the development of these companies in the European market.



