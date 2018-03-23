Europe Prepaid Card Intelligence Report 2018: Focus on Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

DUBLIN, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Europe Prepaid Card Intelligence Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a bundled offering combining 15 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. It provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
- Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across key market segments in prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
- Consumer segments: Retail, Corporate, and Public Sector
- Consumer spend segments: Age, Income, Gender
- Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Gas Station, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services
- Country included: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report: All Countries Covered will Follow this Format
2 United Kingdom Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 United Kingdom Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022
4 United Kingdom Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022
5 United Kingdom Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 United Kingdom Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 United Kingdom Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
8 United Kingdom General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
9 United Kingdom Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
10 United Kingdom Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
11 United Kingdom Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
12 United Kingdom Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
13 United Kingdom Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
14 United Kingdom Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
15 United Kingdom Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
16 United Kingdom Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021
17 United Kingdom Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
18 United Kingdom Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
19 United Kingdom Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
20 United Kingdom Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
21 United Kingdom Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
22 United Kingdom Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
