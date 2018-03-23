Europe Prepaid Card Intelligence Report 2018: Focus on Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

This is a bundled offering combining 15 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. It provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across key market segments in prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Closed loop and open loop segments Consumer segments: Retail, Corporate, and Public Sector

Retail, Corporate, and Public Sector Consumer spend segments: Age, Income, Gender

Age, Income, Gender Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Gas Station, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services

Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Gas Station, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services Country included: Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Ireland , Italy , Netherlands , Poland , Russia , Spain , Switzerland , United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report: All Countries Covered will Follow this Format



2 United Kingdom Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 United Kingdom Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022



4 United Kingdom Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022



5 United Kingdom Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 United Kingdom Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 United Kingdom Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



8 United Kingdom General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



9 United Kingdom Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



10 United Kingdom Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



11 United Kingdom Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



12 United Kingdom Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



13 United Kingdom Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



14 United Kingdom Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



15 United Kingdom Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



16 United Kingdom Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021



17 United Kingdom Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



18 United Kingdom Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



19 United Kingdom Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



20 United Kingdom Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



21 United Kingdom Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



22 United Kingdom Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



