Europe Push to Talk Market Report 2020-2027 with Business and Financial Analysis of AT&T, Qualcomm, Sprint, Motorola Solutions, and Tait Communications Amongst Others

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Push to Talk Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component; Enterprise Size; Network Type; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The push to talk market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 6,836.2 million in 2019 to US$ 14,413 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.25% during 2020-2027.



In Europe, several most common use cases of enhanced push-to-talk (EPTT) are replacing land mobile radio (LMR) portable devices for employees. These devices can use a non-mission-critical voice solution that can be incorporated with the current LMR system, so that the current talk groups are not disrupted.



The government and defense led the push to talk market based on end user in 2019. The push to talk solutions offer an effective way of mission-critical communication through land mobile radio as well as over cellular networks. The government, defense, and public safety authorities have been a few of the initial adopters of these solutions worldwide.



Most government and defense institutions worldwide use land mobile radios for mission critical as well as non-mission critical communications. However, in the past few years, the demand for cellular network-based push to talk solutions is rising at an impressive pace in Europe, especially for non-critical communications.



A few of the players present in the Europe push to talk market are AT&T, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc, and Tait Communications.



Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe push to talk market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe push to talk market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Push to talk Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Push to talk Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Shift in Security Organizations Work

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Cellular Push to Talk is Expressively Fuelling the Market Growth

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Interoperability Issues Hampering the Market

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Replacing Land Mobile Radio with LTE

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Communication Apps

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Push to Talk Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Push to talk Market Overview

6.2 Push to Talk Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



7. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Push to Talk Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.4 Software

7.5 Services



8. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Push to Talk Market, By Enterprise Size (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Large Enterprise

8.4 SMEs



9. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Network Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Push to Talk Market, By Network Type (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Land Mobile Radio

9.4 Cellular



10. Push to Talk Market - By End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Push to Talk Market, by End-User (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Government and Defense

10.4 Logistics & Transportation

10.5 Travel and Hospitality

10.6 Energy and Utilities

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Construction

10.9 Other End-Users



11. Europe Push to Talk Market - Country Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Europe Push to Talk Market

12.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 New Product Development

13.4 Merger and Acquisition



14. Company Profiles

14.1 AT&T Inc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Qualcomm Incorporated

14.3 Verizon Communications, Inc.

14.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation

14.5 Sprint Corporation

14.6 Telstra Corporation Limited

14.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.

14.8 Tait Communications

14.9 Iridium Communications Inc.

14.10 BCE Inc.



