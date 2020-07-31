Europe Push to Talk Market Report 2020-2027 with Business and Financial Analysis of AT&T, Qualcomm, Sprint, Motorola Solutions, and Tait Communications Amongst Others
Jul 31, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Push to Talk Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component; Enterprise Size; Network Type; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The push to talk market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 6,836.2 million in 2019 to US$ 14,413 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.25% during 2020-2027.
In Europe, several most common use cases of enhanced push-to-talk (EPTT) are replacing land mobile radio (LMR) portable devices for employees. These devices can use a non-mission-critical voice solution that can be incorporated with the current LMR system, so that the current talk groups are not disrupted.
The government and defense led the push to talk market based on end user in 2019. The push to talk solutions offer an effective way of mission-critical communication through land mobile radio as well as over cellular networks. The government, defense, and public safety authorities have been a few of the initial adopters of these solutions worldwide.
Most government and defense institutions worldwide use land mobile radios for mission critical as well as non-mission critical communications. However, in the past few years, the demand for cellular network-based push to talk solutions is rising at an impressive pace in Europe, especially for non-critical communications.
A few of the players present in the Europe push to talk market are AT&T, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc, and Tait Communications.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Push to talk Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 Europe
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions
5. Push to talk Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Shift in Security Organizations Work
5.1.2 Rising Demand for Cellular Push to Talk is Expressively Fuelling the Market Growth
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Interoperability Issues Hampering the Market
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Replacing Land Mobile Radio with LTE
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Integration of Communication Apps
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Push to Talk Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Push to talk Market Overview
6.2 Push to Talk Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Push to Talk Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Hardware
7.4 Software
7.5 Services
8. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size
8.1 Overview
8.2 Push to Talk Market, By Enterprise Size (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Large Enterprise
8.4 SMEs
9. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Network Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Push to Talk Market, By Network Type (2019 and 2027)
9.3 Land Mobile Radio
9.4 Cellular
10. Push to Talk Market - By End-User
10.1 Overview
10.2 Push to Talk Market, by End-User (2019 and 2027)
10.3 Government and Defense
10.4 Logistics & Transportation
10.5 Travel and Hospitality
10.6 Energy and Utilities
10.7 Manufacturing
10.8 Construction
10.9 Other End-Users
11. Europe Push to Talk Market - Country Analysis
12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Europe Push to Talk Market
12.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
13.3 New Product Development
13.4 Merger and Acquisition
14. Company Profiles
14.1 AT&T Inc.
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Qualcomm Incorporated
14.3 Verizon Communications, Inc.
14.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation
14.5 Sprint Corporation
14.6 Telstra Corporation Limited
14.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.
14.8 Tait Communications
14.9 Iridium Communications Inc.
14.10 BCE Inc.
