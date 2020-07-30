Europe Ready Meals Market Forecast to 2025 by Product, Distribution Channel and Country

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Ready Meals Market- Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Ready Meals Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The consumers in the region lead a busy and hectic lifestyle, which has considerably reduced their time for the preparation of food. This has made the switch to frozen foods, dried, and canned ready meals. Ready-made meals have come in various forms, like microwave meals, takeaway meals, pot noodles, etc. which has increased both the availability and variety of foods.



In addition to this, the increasing trend of eating out and 'on-the-go' eating, with people consuming more restaurant meals, takeaway meals, and convenience snacks has refrained the consumers from cooking meals.



They are more inclined on eating pre-prepared foods, such as shop-bought pizza's which being a ready meal, covers a major portion of the consumer's diet, and is, therefore, consumed on a priority basis.



Key Market Trends



Chilled Ready Meals is the Fastest Growing Segment



Sales of chilled ready meals are strongly inclined toward developed markets, which include Japan, Europe, and other countries. The main growth factors for chilled ready meals in developed markets include convenience, health, and premiumization. The availability of chilled ready meals with traditional and exotic cuisine or flavor is one of the factors that is adding a benefit to the growth of chilled ready meals specially through the region.



This helps in meeting the meal requirement of time constraint consumers without compromising with their taste buds. There is a growing demand for nutritious ready meals, which in turn, is providing a great platform for the manufacturers to launch products to provide consumers an option that they can trust to be not only quick, but tasty and also healthy.



France is the Fastest Growing Region



The people of France spent more hours on work and even are used to engage in more than one job, due to the financial crisis. As a result, this has forced them to rely more on ready meals and on-the-go packaged foods from the past few years, which triggered the demand for ready meals. With the intensifying trend of their busy lifestyles and single-parent families, people have no time to prepare meals from scratch. They, therefore, choose meals that can be quickly prepared, like, ready-meals and canned foods. France's distribution channel is diverse and sophisticated.



For instance: According to USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, supermarkets remain the most popular stores, but specialized food stores, frozen food stores, and hard discounters have increased their retail sector market share in recent years. The frozen ready foods market of France is facing key constraints, like competition from established and multinational players and strict EU certification of some frozen and chilled ready food products, discouraging the local players to establish themselves.



Competitive Landscape



The Europe ready meals market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of many players competing for market share. The players are diversifying their product portfolio to include more ready meals into their product range. The players are also focusing on expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to meet the demand of consumers. The key players in the market are Nomad Foods, Nestle SA, Unilever, Iceland Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Frozen Ready Meals

5.1.2 Chilled Ready Meals

5.1.3 Canned Ready Meals

5.1.4 Dried Ready Meals

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Online Retailers

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 United Kingdom

5.3.1.2 Germany

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Russia

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nomad Foods

6.4.2 Nestle SA

6.4.3 Iceland Foods Ltd.

6.4.4 Dr. Oetker

6.4.5 Unilever

6.4.6 Tyson Foods, Inc.

6.4.7 Frosta Aktiengesellschaft



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



