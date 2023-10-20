Europe Recreational Boat Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Alternative Energy Sources, Smart Navigation Systems and Digital Integration Enhance Safety and Convenience, Fueling Expansion

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Oct, 2023, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Recreational Boat Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Recreational Boat Market had a market value of $11.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of $17.63 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%

The recreational boat sector encompasses a wide range of boats and watercraft designed for leisure and recreational purposes, including activities such as sailing, fishing, and cruising. The dynamics of this market are influenced by factors like tourism trends, disposable income levels, and preferences for outdoor recreational activities. Leading companies in this industry continually invest in technological advancements and product innovations to tap into the thriving European recreational boat market.

The European recreational boat market has witnessed substantial growth and increasing demand in recent years, making a significant impact on the region's economy and leisure industry. The growing interest in recreational boating, coupled with favorable economic conditions, has been a driving force behind this surge in demand, promising a bright future for the industry.

Several factors contribute to the robust growth of the European recreational boat market. Firstly, the rise in disposable incomes across the region has empowered more individuals and families to engage in leisure activities, including boating. As people seek outdoor experiences and embrace water-based recreation, the demand for recreational boats has experienced a notable upswing.

Electric boats represent a noteworthy and emerging trend within the boat market. Fueled by a growing focus on eco-friendliness and sustainability, these watercraft produce zero emissions during operation, making them particularly appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Advances in battery technology and electric propulsion systems have enhanced their performance and range, rendering them more competitive with traditional boats.

Alternative energy sources are another significant trend in the recreational boating market. Solar panels, for instance, can be installed on recreational crafts to generate electricity, which can be used to power onboard appliances or support propulsion in the case of electric or hybrid-powered boats.

Digital technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) applications, are increasingly employed to offer customers interactive boat customization experiences. This allows them to visualize and personalize their ideal boats, enhancing their connection with the product. Smart navigation systems and digital integration further enhance safety and convenience during boating activities.

Prominent boat manufacturers like Azimut-Benetti group, Sunseeker, Groupe Beneteau, and others that provide such technologies gain a competitive edge in the market.

In July 2023, Groupe Beneteau, one of the key vendors and Volvo Penta (a marine and industrial and industrial engine manufacturer) have team-up to host a collaborative hands-on testing for a hybrid-electric system incorporated into leisure boat that featured the cutting-edge advances in sustainability, intuitive operation and near-silent cruising that will caters its sustainability boating.

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Europe Recreational Boat Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • Azimut-Benetti Group
  • Bombardier Recreational Product (BRP)
  • Ferretti
  • Groupe Beneteau
  • Sunseeker

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Malibu Boats
  • HanseYachts
  • BAVARIA YACHTS
  • Princess Yachts
  • Grand Banks Yachts
  • Fountaine Pajot
  • Sunreef Yachts
  • Sessa Marine
  • Lurssen
  • X-Yachts
  • Solaris Yachts
  • Salona Yachts
  • Greenline Yachts
  • Nautor Swan
  • Amel Yachts

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Type (Revenue & Volume)

  • Outboard Boats
  • Inboard/Sterndrive Boats
  • Personal Watercrafts
  • Superyachts
  • Others

Power (Revenue & Volume)

  • Engine-powered boats
  • Man-powered boats
  • Sail-propelled boats

Activity (Revenue & Volume)

  • Cruise Tourism
  • Water sports
  • Fishing

Boat Size (Revenue & Volume)

  • 30-50 Feet Boats
  • < 30 Feet Boats
  • >50 Feet Boats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ft1cu0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific Construction Silicones Market Report 2023-2028: Commercial Sector Leads the Market, Fueled by Energy-Efficiency

Asia-Pacific Construction Silicones Market Report 2023-2028: Commercial Sector Leads the Market, Fueled by Energy-Efficiency

The "Asia-Pacific Construction Silicones Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The APAC...
Asia Pacific Leads in Global Nanoceramic Powder Adoption: A Key Player in Electronics and Energy Storage

Asia Pacific Leads in Global Nanoceramic Powder Adoption: A Key Player in Electronics and Energy Storage

The "Nanoceramic Powder Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global nanoceramic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.