Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Markets 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand from Nordic Countries, Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities, Growing Demand from Golf Courses

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe robotic lawn mower market size will reach revenue of USD 2163.87 million and a volume of 3,618.99 thousand units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.04% by volume during 2022-2027.

The usage of Lithium-ion technology is particularly gaining prominence in the robotic lawn mower market in Europe since they are eco-friendly, compact, and lightweight and eliminate the use of the cord. Barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and lawn memory technologies are emerging in the European robotic lawn mower industry.

The increasing demand for the product in Europe can be attributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency and ease. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of smartphones and wireless devices coupled with applications for controlling robotic lawnmowers has propelled the market growth in Europe.

Sweden witnessed the fastest growth rate in the robotic lawn mower market. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the residential sector across the country. Also, the high labor cost in the country will drive demand for self mowing lawnmowers.

EUROPE ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

In 2021, robotic lawn mowers for small-sized lawns dominated the market with an incremental growth of USD 556.94 million. Small-sized mowers are increasingly gaining traction from the residential sector due to the growing interest among individuals in expanding the green spaces across their residential facilities. The large-sized lawn segment will grow with the highest CAGR. This growth is attributed to several counties' governments increasingly spending on sports arenas to encourage citizens' participation.

Non-smart robotic lawnmowers dominated the market with more than 60% share. But the market share of non-smart models is expected to erode due to smart models' increasing popularity. Vendors such as Husqvarna, Ambrogio, among others, have already launched their smart models in the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players are Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Robert Bosch Gmbh, STIGA S.p.A, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A.

The industry has witnessed the entry of several new vendors in recent years due to impressive demand in the European region. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The increase in preference towards green spaces and green roofs is expected to be a major driver in the autonomous mowers market in Europe .

. End-users are increasingly using online platforms to compare product prices and features. Thus, vendors are recommended to increase their presence on eCommerce platforms to increase their product sales and brand visibility.

Equipment with sensors that promote convenience is increasingly becoming popular among the population. Remote lawn mowers with sensors are popular because of their safety and user ease. For instance, if the mower runs into objects such as children or pets, it makes them reverse or choose another direction.

The government's initiative to invest in smart city projects in different countries is going to drive growth in the industry. This will drive individuals towards automation and higher dependence on products that incorporate IoT and ML technologies, contributing to product growth. For instance, in 2021, London and other European partner cities planned an investment of nearly USD 303 million to develop smart technologies.

and other European partner cities planned an investment of nearly to develop smart technologies. France had the third-largest share in Europe robotic lawn mower market. Initiatives such as the development of 74 acres of public gardens, 200 re-vegetation projects, educational farms, and renovation of parks and gardens will drive the demand for robotic lawnmowers across the country.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior

Advancement in Technologies (AI, Sensors, GPS)

Development of Smart Cities

Lower Operating Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers

Key Vendors

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA S.p.A

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

E.Zicom

Greenworks Tools

iRobot

Lineatielle S.R.L

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd

Stanley Back & Decker

STIHL

The Kobi Company

The Toro Company

Volta

WIPER SRL

Yamabiko Europe

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd

