Europe Roofing Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Sustainability Drives Growth - Focus on Energy Efficiency and Environmentally Friendly Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Roofing Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Europe roofing market will be valued at around $81.15 BN in 2022 and is anticipated to witness shipments of 695.46 million square in 2022.

This report offers comprehensive insights into the consumer purchasing behavior and adoption of roofing solutions in Europe. With a growing demand across various sectors that emphasize high standards and regulatory compliance, the roofing market in Europe is witnessing a surge in demand for robust and efficient roofing solutions. The residential sector holds a dominant position in the market, driven by diverse climatic conditions that require a wide range of roofing materials and equipment.

In Europe, tile roofing stands as a popular choice for many households. In Northern Europe, wood and slate tiles were traditionally favored, with wood being a common material for roofs in Nordic churches. In the region and neighboring countries like Spain and France, wood tiles and slate remain widely used.

On the other hand, countries like Germany and the Netherlands commonly opt for clay or concrete tiles due to their lower water absorption rates, protecting roofs from potential damage caused by freezing temperatures. Moreover, historical influences, such as Gothic and Roman architecture, have played a significant role in shaping the design and materials used in roof tiles across different regions in Europe.

The demand for metal roofing materials is significantly growing in the region. This is because metal roofing materials are durable, require low maintenance, and can withstand harsh weather conditions. Furthermore, metal roofing materials are becoming popular in modern and contemporary building designs due to their sleek and modern appearance.

Sustainability is the key factor in the European roofing market, where several consumers and businesses are looking for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient roofing materials. Therefore, this leads to the demand for roofing systems that can help reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, such as cool roofs, green roofs, and solar panels.

Government regulations and initiatives are significantly shaping the European roofing market, especially regarding sustainability and energy efficiency. For instance, several European countries have introduced regulations requiring new buildings to meet explicit energy efficiency criteria, driving the demand for roofing materials to enhance the energy efficiency of buildings.

In Europe, the pandemic has accelerated the shift of roofing materials towards online sales, as many businesses in the region have had to adapt to the changing market conditions. Therefore, this has led to an increase in the use of digital platforms for sales and marketing, which is expected to remain even after the pandemic subsidies.

Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the Europe roofing market to gain access to commercially launched products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

106

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$81.15 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$105.68 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.5 %

Regions Covered

Europe

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • BMI Group
  • Etex Group
  • Wienerberger
  • IKO
  • Sika

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Carlisle Construction Materials
  • Holcim
  • Johns Manville
  • Tegola Canadese
  • Industrie Cotto Possagno
  • Edilfibro
  • Klober
  • Swisspearl Group

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET & FORECAST

Product Type (Revenue & Volume)

  • Tile Roofing
  • Metal Roofing
  • Bituminous Roofing
  • Concrete Roofing
  • Asphalts Shingles
  • Single-ply Roofing
  • Others

Application (Revenue & Volume)

  • Re-roofing
  • New Construction

Roof Type (Revenue & Volume)

  • Slope Roof
  • Flat Roof

End-User (Revenue & Volume)

  • Residential
  • Non-Residential

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Europe Roofing
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

