Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Industry Research Report 2024

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European small caliber ammunition market is expected to experience significant growth over the next decade, with a projected market value increase from $2.89 billion in 2023 to an estimated $4.73 billion by 2033.

This marks a notable compound annual growth rate of 5.03%. A recent comprehensive study, now added to our extensive research collection, illuminates the rapid advancements and transformations within the industry.

The detailed analysis sheds light on emerging trends, market drivers, and advanced technological developments that are shaping the future landscape of small caliber munitions across Europe. Such advancements are aimed at improving accuracy, terminal performance, and eco-friendliness of ammunition, which remains a critical component in various applications including military, law enforcement, and recreational shooting sports.

Key Insights from the Study:

  • Military Modernization and increased defense spending by European countries are pivotal factors contributing to market expansion.
  • The heightened focus on personal security is driving the commercial demand for self-defense ammunition, as civilians seek reliable safety measures.
  • The sector witnesses technological innovations aiming to provide users with superior performance, ranging from improved ballistics to reduced environmental impacts.
  • Hunting and sports applications continue to fuel market growth thanks to the popularity of recreational shooting activities.

The study also dives into the intricate segmentation of the European small caliber ammunition market. Starting from the application spectrum, encompassing military and homeland security to commercial self-defense, and spanning across various calibers such as .22LR, 9mm, and .308, the significant breadth of the market is thoroughly explored. Country-wise analysis is detailed, covering the U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and the broader Rest-of-Europe segment, revealing the unique dynamics and market potential in different regions.

Exploring the competitive landscape, the publication offers a meticulous competitive benchmarking of leading industry players. This highlights strategies and movements within the market, including business expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions, which are shaping the competitive arena.

Market Segmentation:

Application

  • Military
  • Homeland Security/Law Enforcement/Government Agency
  • Hunting and Sports
  • Commercial (Self-Defense)

Caliber

  • .22LR Caliber
  • .308 Caliber
  • 5.56mm Caliber
  • 7.62mm Caliber
  • 9mm Caliber
  • .223 Rem Caliber
  • 12 Gauge (Shotgun Shells)
  • Other Calibers

Country

  • U.K.
  • Germany
  • France
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Rest-of-Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Small Caliber Ammunition Market: Overview
1.1.2 Current and Emerging Technological Trends
1.1.2.1 Polymer Cartridge Cases
1.1.2.2 Caseless Ammunition
1.1.3 Small Caliber Ammunition: Impact of Consumer Behaviour
1.1.4 Regulatory Landscape: Country-Level Analysis
1.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Geopolitical Conflicts and Tensions
1.2.1.2 Law Enforcement and Security Demands
1.2.1.3 Military Modernization Programs
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Supply Chain Management
1.2.2.2 International Trade Compliance
1.2.2.3 Quality Control and Safety Standards
1.2.3 Business Opportunities
1.2.3.1 Ammunition Recycling and Remanufacturing
1.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Ammunition Stockpiling
1.2.4 Business Strategies
1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts
1.2.4.2 Others

2 Region
2.1 Small Caliber Ammunition Market (by Region)
2.2 Europe
2.2.1 Market
2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Europe
2.2.1.2 Business Drivers
2.2.1.3 Business Challenges
2.2.2 Application
2.2.2.1 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Market (by Application)
2.2.3 Product
2.2.3.1 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Market (by Caliber)
2.2.4 Europe (by Country)

3 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
3.1 Market Share Analysis
3.2 Company Profiles
3.2.1 BAE Systems
3.2.1.1 Company Overview
3.2.1.1.1 Role of BAE Systems in the Small Caliber Munitions Market
3.2.1.1.2 Product Portfolio
3.2.1.2 Corporate Strategies
3.2.1.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Investments, and Contracts
3.2.1.3 R&D Analysis
3.2.1.4 Analyst View
3.2.2 FN HERSTAL
3.2.3 Nammo AS

4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0qvr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecasts Exceptional Growth 2023-2032 with Focus on Japan, South Korea, India

Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecasts Exceptional Growth 2023-2032 with Focus on Japan, South Korea, India

The "Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ...
Europe Unmanned Loitering Munition Market to Reach $408.9 Million by 2033, Driven by Increasing Swarm Operations and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drones

Europe Unmanned Loitering Munition Market to Reach $408.9 Million by 2033, Driven by Increasing Swarm Operations and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drones

The "Europe Unmanned Loitering Munition Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. A...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.