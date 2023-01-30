Europe small kitchen appliances market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Europe small kitchen appliances market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,800.15 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Small kitchen appliances market in Europe - Five Forces

The cloud data warehouse market in Europe is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Small Kitchen Appliances Market 2023-2027

Bargaining power of buyer

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Small kitchen appliances market in Europe – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Small kitchen appliances market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Food preparation, cooking, and Beverage preparation) and distribution channel (Offline and Online).

The food preparation segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. The food preparation and cooking segment have the highest contribution in the European small kitchen appliances market in terms of product. Small kitchen appliances include appliances such as coffee makers, blenders, sandwich makers, food processors, popcorn poppers, pizza makers, electric fryers, and others. The major drivers for this segment are the introduction of new and advanced product lines, such as smart appliances. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Small kitchen appliances market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for premium, innovative smart kitchen appliances is notably driving the market growth.

is notably driving the market growth. Customers also look for appliances that are eco-friendly, have a user-friendly interface, and can perform tasks with minimum energy.

This has compelled vendors to continually engage in R&D and innovation to sustain themselves in the competitive market environment. To meet the evolving needs of customers, vendors are widening their product portfolios continuously.

Moreover, with growing purchasing power and rising disposable income, customers are gradually increasing their spending on premium kitchen appliances.

This has encouraged vendors to invest in innovative raw materials and technologies that positively impact the performance of appliances and hence alter the interior aesthetic appeal of a house. Thus, factors like these will fuel the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Expansion of distribution networks (including omnichannel distribution) and multi-channel marketing is an emerging trend in the market.

is an emerging trend in the market. The online market for kitchen appliances has been witnessing significant growth over the past couple of years.

The growth of the online retail sales channel, coupled with the adoption of the multi-channel business model by existing market vendors, has contributed to the growth of the market in Europe.

Moreover, the increased visibility conferred by the online channel and the availability of a wide product portfolio contribute to the growth of the online retail channel.

Furthermore, increased internet connectivity, growing adoption of mobile internet devices, and rising consumer awareness account for the growth of the Europe small kitchen appliances market. Hence, these factors will positively impact the market in Europe positively during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs are major challenges impeding market growth .

are major challenges impeding market growth The market price of kitchen appliances depends on factors like manufacturing costs, labor costs, raw materials prices, transportation costs, and marketing costs.

Hence, fluctuations in the prices of such factors directly impact the price of products or the profit margins of manufacturers.

The prices of major raw materials, such as steel, rubber, iron, and plastic, have been witnessing fluctuation in various domestic and international markets in recent years.

The supply of raw materials to factories, the supply of intermediary goods to production sites, the transportation of end products to warehouses, and the delivery of finished goods to end users require high transportation costs, which include taxes, duties, and fuel prices. Therefore, such concerns are expected to adversely affect the growth of the Europe small kitchen appliances market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this small kitchen appliances market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the small kitchen appliances market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the small kitchen appliances market in Europe size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the small kitchen appliances market in Europe industry across Europe

industry across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of small kitchen appliances market in Europe vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart kitchen appliance market size is expected to increase to USD 13,293.08 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.4%. This market segmentation is by product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The size of the France home appliances market is expected to increase by USD 3.62 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (major household appliances and small household appliances) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Small Kitchen Appliances Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 146 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,800.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.01 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux., AGA Rangemaster Ltd., Behmor Inc., Breville USA Inc., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Cuisinart, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Miele and Cie. KG, Morphy Richards, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rallison Appliances Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SEB SA Co., Toshiba Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and WINIA Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Small kitchen appliances market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Small kitchen appliances market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Food preparation and cooking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Food preparation and cooking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Food preparation and cooking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Food preparation and cooking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Food preparation and cooking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Beverage preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Beverage preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Beverage preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Beverage preparation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Beverage preparation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 60: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 81: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 82: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 83: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 84: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 85: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 86: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Electrolux.

Exhibit 87: AB Electrolux. - Overview



Exhibit 88: AB Electrolux. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: AB Electrolux. - Key news



Exhibit 90: AB Electrolux. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: AB Electrolux. - Segment focus

12.4 AGA Rangemaster Ltd.

Exhibit 92: AGA Rangemaster Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: AGA Rangemaster Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: AGA Rangemaster Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Breville USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 95: Breville USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 96: Breville USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 97: Breville USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Exhibit 98: BSH Hausgerate GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 99: BSH Hausgerate GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: BSH Hausgerate GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 Cuisinart

Exhibit 101: Cuisinart - Overview



Exhibit 102: Cuisinart - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Cuisinart - Key offerings

12.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 108: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 109: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 111: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 113: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Miele and Cie. KG

Exhibit 118: Miele and Cie. KG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Miele and Cie. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Miele and Cie. KG - Key offerings

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 121: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 129: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 SEB SA Co.

Exhibit 136: SEB SA Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: SEB SA Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: SEB SA Co. - Key news



Exhibit 139: SEB SA Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: SEB SA Co. - Segment focus

12.16 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 141: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 WINIA Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: WINIA Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: WINIA Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: WINIA Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 148: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 149: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 150: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 151: Research methodology



Exhibit 152: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 153: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 154: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio