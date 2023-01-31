Europe Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Markets 2022-2031: Increasing Demand for Small Molecule Medicines and Therapies & Rising Demand for Cost Control

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Service Type, Customer Type, Therapeutic Area, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market was valued at $ 17,340.6 million in 2021 and will grow by 6.2% annually over 2021-2031.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for small molecule medicines and therapies, a rising demand for cost control in drug development, the increasing incidence of disease, and rising healthcare expenditures.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Cambrex Corporation
  • Catalent
  • Cipla
  • Covance Inc.
  • Lonza Group Ltd.
  • Medley Pharmaceuticals
  • NatcoPharma
  • Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)
  • Piramal Pharma Solutions
  • RedHillBiopharma
  • Siegfried Holding AG
  • STA Pharmaceutical
  • Sun Pharmaceutical
  • Teva

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
  • Porter's Fiver Forces

Scope of the Report 

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

  • Branded Drugs
  • Generic Drugs

Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

  • Oral Solid Drugs
  • Injectable Drugs
  • Semi-solid or Liquid Drugs
  • Other FDFs

Based on Service Type

  • Preclinical Use
  • Clinical Use
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Phase IV
  • Commercial Use

By Customer Type

  • Pharmaceutical Firms
  • Biotechnology Firms

By Therapeutic Area

  • Infectious Diseases
  • Oncology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Cardiovascular Disorders
  • Central Nervous System
  • Respiratory Disorders
  • Metabolic Diseases
  • Other Therapeutic Areas

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

