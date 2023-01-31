Europe Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Markets 2022-2031: Increasing Demand for Small Molecule Medicines and Therapies & Rising Demand for Cost Control

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Service Type, Customer Type, Therapeutic Area, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market was valued at $ 17,340.6 million in 2021 and will grow by 6.2% annually over 2021-2031.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for small molecule medicines and therapies, a rising demand for cost control in drug development, the increasing incidence of disease, and rising healthcare expenditures.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cambrex Corporation

Catalent

Cipla

Covance Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Medley Pharmaceuticals

NatcoPharma

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

Piramal Pharma Solutions

RedHillBiopharma

Siegfried Holding AG

STA Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Scope of the Report

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

Oral Solid Drugs

Injectable Drugs

Semi-solid or Liquid Drugs

Other FDFs

Based on Service Type

Preclinical Use

Clinical Use

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Commercial Use

By Customer Type

Pharmaceutical Firms

Biotechnology Firms

By Therapeutic Area

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Central Nervous System

Respiratory Disorders

Metabolic Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

