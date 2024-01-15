Europe Smart Crop Monitoring Market Report 2023-2028: Sustainability Trends and Increase in Number of Cooperative Farming Fueling Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Jan, 2024, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Smart Crop Monitoring Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Europe smart crop monitoring market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $1.04 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.18% during the forecast period 2023-2028 to reach $2.20 billion by 2028.

The increasing demand for optimum crop yields and effective resource usage in agriculture is projected to fuel the expansion of the crop monitoring market. Furthermore, developments in technologies such as AI, machine learning, and remote sensing are projected to drive crop monitoring growth even further.

Smart crop monitoring is the use of advanced technology such as satellite images, drones, sensors, and data analytics to precisely and efficiently monitor and manage agricultural crops. It entails collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data in real time to optimize many aspects of farming such as irrigation, pest management, fertilizer use, and general crop health. Crop health monitoring enables farmers to make more informed decisions, increase productivity, conserve resources, and implement sustainable agricultural methods, resulting in higher yields and lower environmental impact.

Smart crop scouting and spraying have enormous promise for input optimization and increased crop yields. Farmers may ensure that pesticides and herbicides are used efficiently and effectively by spraying them more precisely, avoiding waste and even improving crop yields.

In response to these problems, demand for smart agricultural monitoring is projected to rise. These technologies can offer farmers with real-time data on crop health and soil conditions, allowing them to apply inputs more precisely and at the right moment. This saves waste while simultaneously improving crop health and production.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: In the realm of smart crop monitoring, technological advancements are transforming agricultural landscapes. Smart crop monitoring solutions utilize diverse technologies such as IoT sensors, drones, and data analytics. These tools offer precise insights into crop health, optimizing irrigation, pest management, and harvest times. Innovations such as satellite imaging and remote sensing provide a holistic view of fields, empowering farmers to make informed decisions. The market encompasses a range of solutions, from real-time monitoring platforms to AI-driven predictive analysis, enabling farmers to enhance productivity and reduce resource wastage significantly.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe smart crop monitoring market has witnessed remarkable growth strategies by key players. Business expansions, collaborations, and partnerships have been pivotal. Companies are venturing into global markets, forging alliances, and engaging in research collaborations to enhance their technological prowess. Collaborative efforts between tech companies and agricultural experts are driving the development of cutting-edge monitoring tools. Additionally, strategic joint ventures are fostering the integration of diverse expertise, amplifying the market presence of these solutions. This collaborative approach is instrumental in developing comprehensive, user-friendly, and efficient smart crop monitoring systems.

Competitive Strategy: In the competitive landscape of smart crop monitoring, manufacturers are diversifying their product portfolios to cover various crops and farming practices. Market segments include soil analysis tools, disease detection systems, and climate analysis solutions. Competitive benchmarking illuminates the strengths of market players, emphasizing their unique offerings and regional strengths. Partnerships with research institutions and agricultural organizations are driving innovation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
1.1.1.1 Consortiums and Associations
1.1.1.2 Regulatory Bodies
1.1.1.3 Government Initiatives and Impacts
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Need for Input Optimization
1.2.1.2 Growth in Farmland Consolidation
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Cyber and Online Data Security
1.2.2.2 Lack of Connectivity and Technical Awareness
1.2.3 Business Opportunities
1.2.3.1 Focus on Sustainability
1.2.3.2 Increase in Number of Cooperative Farming
1.2.4 Ongoing Trends
1.2.4.1 Integration with AI and ML
1.2.4.2 Monitoring Technology-as-a-Service (MTaaS)
1.2.5 Market Strategies and Developments

2 Region
2.1 Europe
2.1.1 Europe (by Country)
2.1.1.1 Germany
2.1.1.2 France
2.1.1.3 Spain
2.1.1.4 Italy
2.1.1.5 Netherlands
2.1.1.6 Switzerland
2.1.1.7 Belgium
2.1.1.8 Rest-of-Europe
2.2 U.K.

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Benchmarking
3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix
3.1.2 Market Share Analysis
3.2 Company Profiles
3.2.1 CNH Industrial N.V.
3.2.1.1 Company Overview
3.2.1.1.1 Product and Customer Portfolio Analysis
3.2.2 AGRIVI
3.2.2.1 Company Overview
3.2.2.1.1 Product and Customer Portfolio Analysis
3.2.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
3.2.3.1 Company Overview
3.2.3.1.1 Product and Customer Portfolio Analysis
3.2.4 Airbus
3.2.4.1 Company Overview
3.2.4.1.1 Product and Customer Portfolio Analysis
3.2.5 Small Robot Company
3.2.5.1 Company Overview
3.2.5.1.1 Product and Customer Portfolio Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ee5acz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

China Anti Jamming Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Growing Military Modernization Drives Demand, Government Initiatives Spur Innovation and Investments

China Anti Jamming Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Growing Military Modernization Drives Demand, Government Initiatives Spur Innovation and Investments

The "China Anti Jamming Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Global Tuberculosis Testing Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030 - Present Limitations and Future Directions

Global Tuberculosis Testing Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030 - Present Limitations and Future Directions

The "Tuberculosis Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tuberculosis Testing ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.