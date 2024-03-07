Europe Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market Report 2024: A $1 Billion+ Market by 2028

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European smart crop scouting and smart spraying market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $454.9 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.89% and reach $1,036.1 million during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The growth in the smart crop scouting and smart spraying market is predominantly fueled by the agricultural sector's increasing focus on maximizing crop yields while minimizing expenses. Advanced technologies such as smart crop scouting and smart spraying provide precise and targeted methods for managing pests and diseases, optimizing nutrient usage, and controlling weeds. By empowering farmers with data-driven insights, improving operational efficiency, minimizing resource wastage, and mitigating environmental harm, these innovations are expected to drive the growth of the smart crop scouting and smart spraying industry in the foreseeable future.



Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture further boost market expansion. With rising awareness of the benefits of smart farming practices, coupled with technological advancements, the Europe smart crop scouting and smart spraying market is poised for continuous growth in the coming years, catering to the evolving needs of the agricultural industry across the region.



Market Insight: The report on the Europe smart crop scouting and smart spraying market offers valuable insights into the industry landscape, market trends, and growth drivers. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the various smart spraying products, including tractor mounted and self-propelled sprayers, robotic sprayers, and drone sprayers. Additionally, it covers the scouting equipment used in the industry, such as drones, robots, and others. Moreover, the report discusses smart spraying applications, such as nutrient application and crop protection chemicals. This information allows organizations to gain a deeper understanding of market dynamics and identify potential opportunities for their products and applications.



Product/Innovation Strategy: By highlighting the different smart spraying products and scouting equipment, the report enables organizations to assess the market demand and adoption of these technologies. It provides insights into the advancements and innovations in the industry, helping organizations align their product development strategies to meet market requirements. Furthermore, the report explores the diverse smart spraying applications, assisting organizations in identifying areas for product diversification and expansion.



Competitive Strategy: The report profiles major players in the smart crop scouting and smart spraying market, including manufacturers of spraying equipment and scouting technology providers. It assesses their competitive landscape, product portfolios, and strategies. Organizations can gain insights into their competitors' strengths and weaknesses, identify potential partnerships or collaborations, and position themselves effectively in the market.



Key Companies Profiled:

BASF SE (xarvio)

Syngenta

WEED-IT

HARDI

Agrifac Machinery

Ecorobotix

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

Scouting

Spraying

Segmentation by Scouting Product

Equipment

Software

Segmentation Spraying by Product

Tractor Mounted and Self-Propelled Sprayers

Robotic Sprayers

Drone Sprayers



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Ongoing Trends

1.1.2.1 Emerging Innovative Network Technology for Smart Crop Scouting

1.1.2.1.1 Satellite

1.1.2.1.2 LoRaWAN

1.1.2.1.3 5G

1.1.2.2 Emerging Imaging and Data Collection Technologies

1.1.2.2.1 Hyperspectral Imaging

1.1.2.2.2 Multispectral Imaging

1.1.2.2.3 Thermal Imaging

1.1.2.2.4 LiDAR

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Need for Higher Production at Limited Resources

1.2.1.1.1 Labor Shortage

1.2.1.2 Increased Focus on Sustainable Agriculture

1.2.1.2.1 Growing Demand for Organic and Non-GMO Crops

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment

1.2.2.2 Data Security Related Concerns

1.2.2.3 Compatibility with Existing Equipment

1.2.2.4 Limited Availability of Skilled Labor

1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.3.3 Case Studies

1.2.3.3.1 See & Spray Ultimate Sprayer Case Study

1.2.3.3.2 5G Connected Autonomous Robots by KPN and AGROiNTELLi

1.2.3.3.3 DJI Drone-Based Roden Control Case Study

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming

1.2.4.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture

1.3 Geopolitical and Socioeconomic Impacts

1.4 Startup Landscape

1.4.1 Key Startups in the Ecosystem

1.4.2 Funding Analysis



2 Region

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Operators in Europe

2.1.1.2 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2.1 Farm Size, Labor Availability, and State of Digitization in Agriculture

2.1.1.2.2 Crop Pattern and Biotic and Abiotic Stress Factors

2.1.1.2.3 Smart Crop Scouting Acreage (by Company)

2.1.2 Application

2.1.3 Product

2.1.4 Europe (by Country)

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Italy

2.1.4.4 Netherlands

2.1.4.5 Spain

2.1.4.6 Belgium

2.1.4.7 Switzerland

2.1.4.8 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 U.K.



3 Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Competitive Analysis

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Smart Crop Scouting

