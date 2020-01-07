NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe Smart Ticketing Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), By Application (Transportation and Sports & Entertainment), By Connectivity (Near-Field Communication, RFID, Barcode, Cellular Network & Wi-Fi), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Europe smart ticketing market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14% to reach around USD 8.6 billion by 2024. The key factor for the growth of Europe smart ticketing market is the surging demand for smart ticketing from travel & tourism industry. Moreover, factors like affordable access to rapid transit with the help of smart transit systems coupled with advanced technologies in the smart ticketing systems are expected to drive the market over the coming years. Furthermore, upsurge in intelligent transportation market is also anticipated to boost the growth of Europe smart ticketing market through 2024. However, the market growth can be restricted due to factors such as high setup cost and requirement for a centralized operating unit for effective functioning of smart ticketing system.



By offering, the smart ticketing market is fragmented into hardware, software and services.The hardware segment dominated the market in 2018, however, the software and services segments are anticipated to register higher growth during the forecast period attributable to the requirement of frequent upgradations in software interface coupled with increasing adoption of digital framework for public transportation.



In terms of connectivity, Near-Field Communication market is expected to witness robust CAGR during the forecast period as it is widely accepted in sports, entertainment, and transport among other industries owing to its cost-effectiveness.

Major players operating in Europe smart ticketing market include Infineon Technologies AG, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Gemalto (Thales Group), NXP Semiconductors, Cubic Corporation, Inside Secure, Indra Sistemas, Masabi Ltd and Confidex Ltd. etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe smart ticketing market.

• To forecast Europe smart ticketing market based on offering, application, connectivity and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe smart ticketing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe smart ticketing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe smart ticketing market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of smart ticketing service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product types, application types and presence of all major smart ticketing service providers across the region.

The analyst calculated Europe smart ticketing market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart ticketing service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to smart ticketing market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hazard control system providers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe smart ticketing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Offering:

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

• Market, By Application:

o Transportation

o Sports & Entertainment

• Market, By Connectivity:

o Near-Field Communication

o RFID

o Barcode

o Cellular Network & Wi-Fi

• Market, By Country:

o United Kingdom

o France

o Germany

o Netherlands

o Spain



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe smart ticketing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



