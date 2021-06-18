Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Process (Mechanical, Thermal, Laser, Chemical), Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe solar panel recycling market accounted for $49.1 million in 2020 and will grow by 19.0% annually over 2020-2027 driven by the growing demand for clean energy, increasing growing adoption of solar power, and rising support of the government toward sustainable development.



Highlighted with 31 tables and 37 figures, this 90-page report "Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Process (Mechanical, Thermal, Laser, Chemical), Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" is based on comprehensive research of the entire Europe solar panel recycling market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides an estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of the European market is forecast using an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account COVID-19. The balanced projection is used to quantify the European solar panel recycling market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Process, Panel Type, Shelf Life, and Country.



Based on Process, the European market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Mechanical Recycling

Thermal Recycling

Laser Recycling

Chemical Recycling

Other Processes

Based on Panel Type, the European market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Monocrystalline Solar Panels

Polycrystalline Solar Panels

Thin Film Solar Panels

Based on Shelf Life, the European market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Early Loss

Normal Loss

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Process, Panel Type, and Shelf Life over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Process



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Panel Type



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Shelf Life

6 European Market 2020-2027 by Country



7 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Canadian Solar Inc.

EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd.

First Solar Inc.

Interco Trading Inc.

PV Cycle a.i.s.b.l.

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd.

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

REMA PV System AS

Rinovasol GMBH

Sharp Corporation

Silcontel Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bszye3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

