Europe Space-Based Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033, Featuring ALL.SPACE, KP Labs, Little Place Labs & Ubotica Technologies

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Space-Based Edge Computing Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe space-based edge computing market is estimated to reach $386.8 million from $47.5 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 23.34% during the forecast period 2023-2033. Companies in the space-based edge computing market are experiencing increased demand, driven by the expanding defense industry. The market ecosystem includes both manufacturers of components and end users.

The Europe Space-Based Edge Computing Market is undergoing significant growth, spurred by a surge in demand from diverse industries. With an increasing focus on leveraging advanced technologies, the region is witnessing heightened adoption of space-based edge computing solutions. These technologies find applications across sectors such as defense, telecommunications, and satellite operations, driving the market's expansion. The European market's ecosystem encompasses a spectrum of players, including component manufacturers and end-users seeking innovative edge computing solutions.

Government initiatives and investments in space technologies further contribute to the market's momentum. As Europe continues to embrace digital transformation, the space-based edge computing market is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing connectivity, data processing capabilities, and overall efficiency, fostering technological advancements across various industries in the region.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Reduction in Data Processing Time Framework
  • Evolving Service Requirements

Challenges

  • Cyber Security Constraints in Space-Based Edge Computing
  • Evolving Rules and Regulations for Device Management

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End User

  • Commercial
  • Defence
  • Civil Government

Segmentation by Country

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

  • ALL.SPACE
  • KP Labs
  • Little Place Labs
  • Ubotica Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Space-Based Edge Computing Market: Overview
1.1.2 Current and Emerging Technological Trends
1.1.2.1 Edge Computing With 5G
1.1.2.2 In-Orbit Data Centers
1.1.2.3 Edge Computing for Constellation Applications
1.1.2.4 Interplanetary Edge Computing
1.1.3 Edge-Based Earth Observation Optimization
1.1.4 Emerging Small Satellite Constellations (0-600Kg): A Growth Opportunity for Space-Based Edge Computing Solutions, 2023-2033
1.1.5 Ongoing and Upcoming Projects
1.1.5.1 ISS-HPE Spaceborne Computer
1.1.5.2 Space-Based Data Centers
1.1.6 Pricing Analysis: Terrestrial vs. Cloud Computing vs. Edge Computing
1.1.7 Startups and Investment Scenarios
1.1.8 Value Chain Analysis
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Reduction in Data Processing Time Framework
1.2.1.2 Evolving Service Requirements
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Cyber Security Constraints in Space-Based Edge Computing
1.2.2.2 Evolving Rules and Regulations for Device Management
1.2.3 Corporate Strategies
1.2.4 Business Opportunities
1.2.4.1 Increase in Adoption of Satellite-Based IoT Services

2 Europe
2.1 Space-Based Edge Computing Market (by Region)
2.2 Europe
2.2.1 Market
2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Europe
2.2.2.1 Europe Space-Based Edge Computing Market (by End User)
2.2.3 Europe (by Country)
2.2.3.1 Germany
2.2.3.2 U.K.
2.2.3.3 France
2.2.3.4 Rest-of-Europe

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

  • ALL.SPACE
  • KP Labs
  • Little Place Labs
  • Ubotica Technologies

