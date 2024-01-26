Europe Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market Report 2023-2033, Featuring Airborne, CarboSpaceTech, Oxeon, Peak Technology, RUAG Group & SGL Carbon

DUBLIN , Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe space carbon fiber composite market was valued at $124.6 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $487.1 million. The market for space carbon fiber composites is anticipated to experience growth primarily due to several key factors. This includes the rising demand for lightweight small satellites, especially for communication and Earth observation purposes. The commercial space sector's expansion and the emergence of reusable launch vehicles are also significant drivers of this market's growth trajectory. Moreover, advancements in manufacturing techniques and materials play a pivotal role in propelling market expansion.



The European space carbon fiber composite market is poised for significant growth driven by several compelling factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for small satellites designed with a lightweight profile, particularly for applications in communication and Earth observation. Carbon fiber composites provide the ideal material solution for reducing satellite weight, enhancing payload capacity, and optimizing overall performance.



Furthermore, the booming commercial space sector in Europe is contributing to the market's expansion. Private companies and startups are actively participating in space exploration and satellite deployment, leading to a growing need for advanced materials like carbon fiber composites.



The development of reusable launch vehicles is another noteworthy factor fostering market growth. These vehicles require lightweight yet durable materials, making carbon fiber composites a preferred choice.



Advancements in manufacturing technologies and materials, particularly in Europe, are bolstering the production and adoption of space carbon fiber composites, further driving the market's upward trajectory. With these factors in play, the European space carbon fiber composite market is poised for remarkable development, offering opportunities for innovation and progress in the aerospace industry.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the Demand for Satellites

Growing Number of Deep Space Exploration Programs

Increase in the Utilization of Carbon Fiber Composite in Small Launch Vehicles

Challenges

High Production Costs

Utilization of Alternate Materials

Opportunities

Opportunities for Satellite Manufacturers

Opportunities in the Launch Vehicle Manufacturing

Opportunities in Deep Space Exploration

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application

Satellites

Launch Vehicles

Deep Space Exploration

Segmentation by Country

France

Germany

Russia

U.K.

Rest-of- Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Airborne

CarboSpaceTech GmbH

Oxeon AB

Peak Technology

RUAG Group

SGL Carbon SE

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Composite Materials for Space Applications: Overview

1.1.2 Trends Fueling Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market

1.1.3 Ongoing and Upcoming Programs

1.1.3.1 European Union Space Carbon Project

1.1.3.2 NASA's Super Lightweight Aerospace Composites (SAC)

1.1.3.3 Oak Ridge National Laboratory Carbon-Carbon Composites

1.1.4 Key Composite Suppliers

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increase in the Demand for Satellites

1.2.1.2 Growing Number of Deep Space Exploration Programs

1.2.1.3 Increase in the Utilization of Carbon Fiber Composite in Small Launch Vehicles

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Production Costs

1.2.2.2 Utilization of Alternate Materials

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1 New Product Launch

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

1.2.5.1 Partnerships

1.2.6 Business Opportunities

1.2.6.1 Opportunities for Satellite Manufacturers

1.2.6.2 Opportunities in the Launch Vehicle Manufacturing

1.2.6.3 Opportunities in Deep Space Exploration



2 Europe

2.1 Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by Region)

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Markets

2.2.2 Application

2.2.3 Europe (by Country)

2.2.3.1 Germany

2.2.3.2 France

2.2.3.3 Russia

2.2.3.4 U.K.

2.2.3.5 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Composite Companies

