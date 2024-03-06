Europe Specialty Generics Market Report 2024-2032, by Route of Administration, Indication, Distributional Channel and Region

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Specialty Generics Market Report by Route of Administration, Indication, Distributional Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European specialty generics market size reached US$ 19.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2032. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for affordable medicines, and implementation of favorable regulatory guidelines are some of the key factors driving the market.



Specialty generics refer to complex, difficult-to-produce medications that are created as a lower-cost alternative to brand-name drugs. These drugs are generally used to treat chronic conditions and diseases that require long-term therapy, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Specialty generics should be identical in both chemical structure and therapeutic effect to the brand-name drug it is intended to replace.

The production of these drugs requires a high level of expertise and sophisticated technology to ensure quality control and consistency. Specialty generics are composed of the same active ingredient as the brand-name drug but may differ in other components, such as excipients, fillers, and binders. Currently, there are two types of product variants, such as biosimilars and complex generics. Biosimilars are drugs that are similar to biologic drugs, whereas complex generics are generic versions of drugs that are chemically and structurally complex.



Europe Specialty Generics Market Trends



The European specialty generics market is primarily boosted by the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising demand for affordable medicines. Additionally, the implementation of favorable regulatory guidelines by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the increasing adoption of biosimilars are boosting the market growth. Apart from this, several manufacturers are developing cost-effective biosimilars that offer similar efficacy and safety as branded drugs, which is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, burgeoning investments by leading pharmaceutical companies in research and development (R&D) activities to develop innovative drugs and the rising awareness about the benefits of specialty generic drugs are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Moreover, the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing process to enable automation, reduce manual labor, maintain product quality, and enhance overall efficiency is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing focus on expanding the product portfolio by key players, the growing demand for personalized medicine, the surging adoption of e-prescriptions, the increasing consumer awareness and acceptance of specialty generics, rising healthcare expenditure, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the development of novel drug delivery technologies are accelerating the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the European specialty generics market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2023-2032. The report has categorized the market based on route of administration, indication and distribution channel.



Route of Administration Insights:

Injectables

Oral

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Europe specialty generics market based on the route of administration. This includes injectables, oral, and others. According to the report, the injectables segment dominates the market.



Indication Insights:

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Europe specialty generics market based on the indication. This includes oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and others. According to the report, the oncology segment dominates the market.



Distributional Channel Insights:

Retail Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Europe specialty generics market based on the distributional channel. This includes retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. According to the report, the retail pharmacies segment holds the largest market share.

Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the Europe specialty generics market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. The leading players in the European specialty generics industry have also been examined in the report.



