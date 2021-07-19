Europe Steel Market Report 2021-2025 - Emerging Role of Steel in Renewable Energy Sector / High Consumption of Electrical Steel in Transformers and Motors / Accelerating Demand for Finished Steel

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Steel Market (Production, Imports & Exports) Report with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European steel market is expected to reach US$107.5 billion in 2025, at a negative CAGR of 3.03%, for the duration spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as growth in automotive production, rising use of major home appliances, upsurge in construction & heavy equipment sales, accelerating demand for finished steel products, and rapid urbanization would generate market value.

However, rising penetration of electric vehicles and steel price volatility are the challenges faced by the market. A few notable trends may include the emerging role of steel in the renewable energy sector, high consumption of electric steel in transformers & motors, and adoption of green steel.

The steel market is highly concentrated to a few large players, as the importance of scale economies favours concentration to larger companies. However, as the steel market remains highly cyclical, it is subject to intense competition.

The main challenges that steelmakers face include: volatility, shifting demand centers, complex supply chains, productivity and cost efficiency. The market is also affected by general economic conditions and end-use markets, including the automotive, appliance, construction and energy industries. As these industries experience a downturn, the steel market usually follows their trend.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in the European steel industry, as companies were forced to shut down and business operations were halted in order to curb the spread of the virus. Manufacturing facilities witnessed the sudden closure for a particular period. Steel manufacturing plants had to direct their activities in the production of medical oxygen, which halted the operation of oxygen furnaces. These factors had a significant and long term impact on the steel industry in Europe.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the European steel market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp, Salzgitter AG, Acerinox, Aperam and Tata Steel Europe ) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Steel Manufacturers

Scrap Steel Providers

Finished Steel Producers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users (Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Domestic Appliances Market and Others)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Major Types of Steel

1.3 Different Grading System of Steel

1.4 Application of Steel by End-Uses

1.5 Fundamental Forces for Shaping Steel Industry Dynamics

1.6 Steel Mine-to-Market Value Chain



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Steel Production

2.2 Downfall in Steel Consumption Growth Rate

2.3 Impact on Scrap Usage



3. Europe Market Analysis

3.1 Europe Steel Market by Value

3.2 Europe Steel Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Europe Steel Market by Regions

3.4 Europe Crude Steel Production

3.5 Europe Crude Steel Production by Production Route

3.5.1 Europe Basic Oxygen Furnace Steel Production

3.5.2 Europe Electric Arc Furnace Steel Production

3.6 Europe Crude Steel Production by Quality

3.6.1 Europe Carbon Steel Non Alloy Production

3.6.2 Europe Carbon Steel Other Alloy Production

3.6.3 Europe Stainless Steel Production

3.7 Europe Crude Steel Production by Product

3.7.1 Europe Steel Flat Products Production

3.7.2 Europe Steel Long Products Production

3.8 Europe Finished Steel Import

3.9 Europe Finished Steel Import by Products

3.9.1 Europe Finished Flat Products Import

3.9.2 Europe Finished Flat Products Import by Regions

3.9.3 Europe Finished Long Products Import

3.9.4 Europe Finished Long Products Import by Regions

3.10 Europe Finished Steel Export

3.11 Europe Finished Steel Export by Products

3.11.1 Europe Finished Flat Products Export

3.11.2 Europe Finished Flat Products Export by Regions

3.11.3 Europe Finished Long Products Export

3.11.4 Europe Finished Long Products Export by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 Germany

4.1.1 Germany Steel Market by Value

4.1.2 Germany Steel Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Germany Crude Steel Production

4.2 Italy

4.3 France

4.4 Spain

4.5 The U.K.



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in Automotive Production

5.1.2 Rising Use of Major Home Appliances

5.1.3 Upsurge in Construction & Heavy Equipment Sales

5.1.4 Accelerating Demand for Finished Steel Products

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Emerging Role of Steel in Renewable Energy Sector

5.2.2 High Consumption of Electrical Steel in Transformers and Motors

5.2.3 Adoption of Green Steel

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rising Penetration of Electric Vehicle

5.3.2 Steel Price Volatility



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Europe Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Steel Production Capacity

6.1.4 Europe Decarbonisation Ambitions & Technologies by Key Players

6.1.5 Europe Steel Market Volume Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Acerinox

Aperam

ArcelorMittal

Salzgitter AG

Tata Steel Europe

Thyssenkrupp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9bsqf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

